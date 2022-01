The used car market has been on fire in recent months, sending prices soaring to new record highs each month as used vehicles are turning out to be better investments than even the most hyped modern-day assets. This phenomenon has affected certain vehicles – like the Ford F-150 and Ford Escape – more than others and has also ignited serious competition among automakers and third-party companies like CarMax. Regardless, prices continue to rise. Back in November, the average used car listing topped $27k for the first time, and now, that figure has once again risen to a new record at $28,205, according to the latest data from Cox Automotive – even though used car supply continues to increase.

ECONOMY ・ 2 DAYS AGO