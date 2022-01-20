ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Children vaccination limbo creates record children hospitalizations

Daily Progress
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDespite record children’s Covid-19 hospitalizations,...

dailyprogress.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

Alarming number of children hospitalized with COVID-19 in U.S.

There is an alarming number of children being hospitalized with COVID-19. Among children under 5 years old, who are not eligible for the vaccine, four in 100,000 are currently in the hospital, a pandemic record, according to the CDC. Janet Shamlian reports from the ICU at Texas Children's Hospital, where cases of children with COVID are soaring.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Limbo#Covid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Davenport Journal

A message from an unvaccinated ‘fit and healthy’ father revealed how desperate he was to get the Covid vaccine before both his lungs collapsed and he died in the hospital

The 45-year-old dad was in excellent health before he was struck down with the Corona virus and rushed to hospital. The man reportedly sent a text message to his ex-partner saying he was getting vaccinated as soon as possible less than two weeks before he died from Covid. According to reports, the man hadn’t taken the vaccine as a result of reading lies about the vaccines on social media.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Lawrence Post

Pregnant mother, who was not vaccinated due to her beliefs, gave birth to her 6th child before she died of COVID and pneumonia related to the virus

The 27-year-old mom of six reportedly died after battling COVID-19 and pneumonia related to the virus. Her husband said that he and his wife were not vaccinated due to their beliefs. The mother was pregnant with their sixth child when the couple caught COVID-19. The woman from Texas, Crystal Hernandez,...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
Daily Mail

Grandparents are left homeless as their plan to move to Western Australia and meet their grandson for the first time is put on hold after Mark McGowan's sudden backflip on reopening the border

In one week, Karen and Mike Malherbe will essentially be homeless. When the pair sold their NSW Illawarra home and bought a new one near Busselton, in Western Australia, they were elated. The move west would reunite them with family for the first time in three years. They would also...
HOMELESS
FOX59

Studies show booster shots needed against omicron variant, CDC says

NEW YORK (AP) — Three studies released Friday offered more evidence that COVID-19 vaccines are standing up to the omicron variant, at least among people who received booster shots. They are the first large U.S. studies to look at vaccine protection against omicron, health officials said. The papers echo previous research — including studies in […]
PHARMACEUTICALS
Arizona Mirror

Vaccine mandates have always faced resistance — and saved lives

Health care professionals had high hopes that rapid vaccination of our entire U.S. population would slow COVID-19 transmission and stem the disproportionately high death count in the United States. We also hoped to avoid more concerning mutations that are inevitable when viruses multiply unchecked. I lost my mother to COVID-19 in November of 2020, less […] The post Vaccine mandates have always faced resistance — and saved lives appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
PHARMACEUTICALS
upmc.com

UPMC Children’s Hospital Prepares for Omicron Surge

With more children needing hospitalization due to the Omicron variant, UPMC Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh has allocated additional rooms for the treatment of COVID-19 to accommodate the uptick of inpatients. “We have the ability to transition existing beds within the hospital to safely manage and accommodate patients with COVID-19,”...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Daily Mail

Father-of-two, 44, whose brain fog, lethargy and joint pain was dismissed by NHS doctors as being 'all in his head' reveals how he finally learned he was going through 'male menopause'

A man who experienced the so-called 'male menopause' has revealed how NHS doctors initially told him his symptoms were 'all in his head' before he was finally diagnosed with low testosterone levels. Ross Tomkins, 44, of Ponteland near Newcastle Upon Tyne, spent years suffering from memory loss, lethargy and joint...
WOMEN'S HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy