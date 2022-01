The Crookston Pirate and Kittson County Central Bearcats Boy’s Hockey teams played to a 6-6 overtime tie in Hallock on December 10! The two Section 8A teams get a chance to settle the regular season battles with a game in Crookston tonight. The Pirates lost to top 10 ranked Little Falls on Saturday 10-0 and are 2-12-1 on the season while Kittson County Central are 3-11-1 after a 3-2 overtime loss to Mayville-Portland (N.D.) on Saturday. Game time tonight is 7:30 PM at the Crookston Sports Center and the game will be VIDEO STREAMED LIVE on kroxam.com.

CROOKSTON, MN ・ 17 HOURS AGO