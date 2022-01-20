Penélope Cruz feels like 'the luckiest girl in the world'

Sometimes it’s possible to read an artist’s body of work as more than the sum of its parts. To look at the public record of one creator’s work and not just see a collection of interests and paychecks, but a philosophy. On Friday, actor and comedian Louie Anderson died at the age of 68, leaving behind a career defined by his uniquely sweet standup presence and a pair of iconic performances bookending his television career: first, as a fictionalized version of himself in the animated series Life With Louie, and then as Christine Baskets in the FX dramedy Baskets. It all feels unlikely. It all feels like a gift.

