Ohio Northern University students will be starting the spring semester with some new COVID protocols because of the rise of the omicron variant. The university will be changing their definition of "Fully Vaccinated" to "Up to Date Vaccination" to take into account of students getting their booster shots. At the end of the fall semester, 82% of the students were fully vaccinated. Those students who are not vaccinated will have to be tested before they can return to school and will be tested regularly during the semester. The omicron variant has caused ONU concern. They have been fully in-person learning since August 2020 and university officials want to see that trend continue.

COLLEGES ・ 9 DAYS AGO