Women's Basketball Game Notes vs. Villanova

PROVIDENCE, R.I. - The 21/21 Providence College men's basketball team defeated the Butler Bulldogs, 69-62, on Sunday, January 23 at the Dunkin' Donuts Center in Providence, R.I. With the win, the Friars improved to 16-2 overall for the first time since the 1977-78 season, as well as 6-1 in BIG EAST play for the first time in program history. In today's game, Head CoachEd Cooley earned his 210th victory at PC and surpassed Dave Gavitt for second place in all-time wins as a Friar coach. Graduate student Nate Watson (Portsmouth, Va.) led the way for the Friars with 18 points. Graduate student Al Durham (Lilburn, Ga.) chipped in with 12 points, three rebounds, and three assists. Graduate students Noah Horchler (Melbourne Beach, Fla.) and Justin Minaya (Harrington Park, N.J.) each finished with eight rebounds.
