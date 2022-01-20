ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Providence, RI

Women's Basketball Game Notes vs. Villanova

Cover picture for the articleFRIARS BEGIN THREE-GAME ROAD STRETCH AT VILLANOVA... The Friars begin a three-game road stretch on Friday, Jan. 21 with a BIG EAST showdown at Villanova. The game will tip-off at 7:00 p.m. at Finneran Pavilion. The Friars will remain on the road to face Georgetown (Jan. 23) before heading to Omaha,...

247Sports

Auburn basketball holds off Kentucky; media eyes No. 1 ranking

Early on, it was fair to ask whether No. 2 Auburn was fully ready for its close up with No. 12 Kentucky, as the Wildcats quickly ran out to a double-digit lead. But the Tigers, buoyed by adjustments, a raucous home crowd and some untimely Kentucky injuries, picked up strength as the game went on, showing their mettle in an 80-71 victory.
WNCT

LaRavia scores 31 as Wake Forest beats North Carolina 98-76

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — Jake LaRavia scored a career-high 31 points on 9-of-13 shooting and grabbed a season-best 10 rebounds to help Wake Forest beat North Carolina 98-76 on Saturday night. LaRavia made 12 of 15 from the free-throw line and finished with four assists and three steals. Alondes Williams had 20 points and tied […]
friars.com

Women’s Hockey Defeated By Vermont In Series Finale, 4-1

Box Score BURLINGTON, Vt.– The Providence College women's hockey team fell to Vermont, 4-1, on Saturday afternoon (Jan. 22) in Burlington, Vt. Hayley Lunny (Bedford, N.Y.) scored the lone goal for Providence with her fifth goal of the season. SCORE. Providence – 1 | Vermont – 3 — RECORDS...
GoCreighton.com

Bluejay Women's Hoops Takes On Villanova on Sunday

Villanova, Pa. -- The final game of a three-game road week takes the Creighton women's basketball team to Villanova on Sunday, Jan. 23 at 12:00 pm (CT). Creighton claimed the first meeting between the two teams earlier this season, 72-58, on Dec. 5 in D.J. Sokol Arena. Villanova, however, did not have its premier player Maddy Siegist due to injury.
friars.com

No. 21/21 Men’s Basketball Edges Butler, 69-62

PROVIDENCE, R.I. - The 21/21 Providence College men's basketball team defeated the Butler Bulldogs, 69-62, on Sunday, January 23 at the Dunkin' Donuts Center in Providence, R.I. With the win, the Friars improved to 16-2 overall for the first time since the 1977-78 season, as well as 6-1 in BIG EAST play for the first time in program history. In today's game, Head CoachEd Cooley earned his 210th victory at PC and surpassed Dave Gavitt for second place in all-time wins as a Friar coach. Graduate student Nate Watson (Portsmouth, Va.) led the way for the Friars with 18 points. Graduate student Al Durham (Lilburn, Ga.) chipped in with 12 points, three rebounds, and three assists. Graduate students Noah Horchler (Melbourne Beach, Fla.) and Justin Minaya (Harrington Park, N.J.) each finished with eight rebounds.
