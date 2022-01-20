ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Liberty Defense airport shoe screening technology earns prestigious national award

By Heather Hall
rdworldonline.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLiberty Defense Holdings, a technology provider of concealed weapons and threat detection solutions, announces that its millimeter-wave shoe screening technology, initially developed at Pacific Northwest National Laboratory (PNNL), and a 2020 R&D 100 award winner, was awarded the 2022 Interagency Partnership Award from the Federal Laboratory Consortium for Technology Transfer...

Wilmington Apple

WILMINGTON, MA — Liberty Defense Holdings Ltd., a leading technology provider of concealed weapons and threat detection solutions, is pleased to announce that the Company's millimeter-wave shoe screening technology, initially developed at Pacific Northwest National Laboratory (PNNL), was awarded the 2022 Interagency Partnership Award from the Federal Laboratory Consortium for Technology Transfer (FLC).
