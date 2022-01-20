Prep Baseball Report

Each fall, top prospects across all classes, come together for our All-State Games, which has turned out to be the biggest event of the calendar year in Louisiana. This year's Louisiana All-State Games was at Alex Box Stadium on October 30, 2021. Familiar faces continued to show well, while newcomers made their mark. 2023 RHP Konnor Graham (Hammond HS) was in attendance and we had heard that he had been making strides and jumps leading up to the event. Graham turned in one of, if not, the best pitching performance of the day. He sat 88-90 mph, topping out at 91 mph with his FB, flashed a much improved SL, and was able to land a firm 81-83 mph CH for strikes. The Hammond HS product started to receive interest and offers from multiple Division I programs and recently announced his college commitment. Graham will play at the next level for Head Coach Mike Bianco and the Rebels of Ole Miss. Below, we discuss his recruitment and much more. Congratulations again to Konnor and his family on this great achievement!

BASEBALL ・ 2 DAYS AGO