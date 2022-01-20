ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baseball

Prep Baseball Report

By Mike Rosenbaum, Tad Slowik
prepbaseballreport.com
 4 days ago

In this episode of the JUCO Wire Podcast, presented by Netting Professionals, Prep Baseball Report’s Mike Rosenbaum...

www.prepbaseballreport.com

prepbaseballreport.com

Commitment Spotlight - 2023 Konnor Graham

Each fall, top prospects across all classes, come together for our All-State Games, which has turned out to be the biggest event of the calendar year in Louisiana. This year's Louisiana All-State Games was at Alex Box Stadium on October 30, 2021. Familiar faces continued to show well, while newcomers made their mark. 2023 RHP Konnor Graham (Hammond HS) was in attendance and we had heard that he had been making strides and jumps leading up to the event. Graham turned in one of, if not, the best pitching performance of the day. He sat 88-90 mph, topping out at 91 mph with his FB, flashed a much improved SL, and was able to land a firm 81-83 mph CH for strikes. The Hammond HS product started to receive interest and offers from multiple Division I programs and recently announced his college commitment. Graham will play at the next level for Head Coach Mike Bianco and the Rebels of Ole Miss. Below, we discuss his recruitment and much more. Congratulations again to Konnor and his family on this great achievement!
BASEBALL
prepbaseballreport.com

Central Valley Preseason ID: OF Reports

FRESNO, CALIF. - As an open event, this was conducted as a straight traditional showcase, 60 yard run, BP round (with Blast Motion sensors and TrackMan utilized for gathering of various data and metrics), defensive workouts, and pitchers ending the day on the mound throwing 15-20 pitch sessions. Here are...
FRESNO, CA
prepbaseballreport.com

Preseason All-State Preview: Record Book

Each of the past 5 years have featured the Preseason All-State event in North Carolina. A premier event for premier talent in North Carolina, from day 1, we have seen a lot of very talented prospects workout at this event prior to their spring season. Coming off each individual player's preseason workout, this event tends to see players blow up their numbers, giving coaches and scouts a reason to take notice as they prep their spring schedules for evaluation. Since 2017, PBR has seen 338 Preseason All-State Players commit to play college baseball.
BASEBALL
prepbaseballreport.com

Results From 2022 Scout Day: Canes Ohio

We would like to thank all who participated in PBR Ohio's 2022 Scout Day: Canes Ohio. This was a great opportunity for the class of 2022-2026 prospects to be put on college radars. Many players impressed during their individual workouts at the showcase. Below we have the complete statistical results from the event as well as the top performers across various different categories.
BASEBALL
prepbaseballreport.com

Unsigned Sr. Spotlight: OF Jason Zhang

Interested in attending a PBR Ontario event? Check out our schedule by clicking here. Zhang, 5-foot-8 165-pounds, is a speedy outfielder from the Tigers HPP program. Zhang has a quick first step that plays on the bases and in the outfield. We have seen him run a 6.69 60 time, which makes him one of the faster prospects in his class. At the plate, he shows good rhythm and timing in his approach. Zhang starts in a quiet, upright stance and has a small step as he gets his timing down. With an 88 mph exit velo, Zhang displays a good hit and run tool that can help a program at the next level.
BASEBALL
prepbaseballreport.com

MS Preseason All-State Showcase: Quick Hits

The Mississippi Preseason All-State Showcase was held this past Saturday, January 22nd at Mississippi College in Clinton. This event consisted of some of the top players ranging from the classes of 2022-2025. These players went through an extended pro-style workout and took batting practice using Trackman. Pitchers were able to throw in simulated bullpens and were able to get numbers and metrics off of our Trackman unit, such as pitch velocity, spin rate, horizontal & vertical movement & much more. There were some players who showed up and continued to build off of prior performances, but there were also some new names who jumped onto our radar with a strong showing on Sunday.
CLINTON, MS
prepbaseballreport.com

Unsigned Sr. Spotlight: RHP Austin Hagerman

Interested in attending a PBR Ontario event? Check out our schedule by clicking here. Hagerman, 6-foot-2, 170-pounds, is a projectable arm out of the Peterborough Tigers program. Hagerman is a guy that works out of the stretch, possesses a 83-85 mph fastball and has been up to 86 mph. He works in a slider that sits 68-69 mph with some bite to it and a changeup that sits 70-71 mph. Hagerman has a projectable body for a pitcher, the potential is there to get up to the high 80’s with added strength and maturity. Colleges looking for arms should have Hagerman on their radar.
BASEBALL
prepbaseballreport.com

TrackMan Hitter of the Week: 1B Daniel Howat

Interested in attending a PBR Ontario event? Check out our schedule by clicking here. When the name Daniel Howat comes up, we think of a player who could grow into a pure power hitter at the next level. He was top 3% in the country in both max EV and max distance (97.5 mph and 351 ft) and had a Sweet Spot % of 71.4 which is top 10%.
BASEBALL
prepbaseballreport.com

Uncommitted Senior Spotlight: Sterling Lipscomb

One of the top uncommitted names in the Washington senior class is INF Sterling Lipscomb (Shadle Park). The last time we saw Lipscomb was at the Eastern Washington Top Prospect Games last June and he came away a winner after a quality workout. He generated above-average raw juice in BP, utilizing the strength attached to his 6-foot-1, 188-pound frame to backspin baseballs off his barrel at an average clip of 88.40 mph with a peak exit velocity of 92.90 mph. His furthest ball also traveled 359 ft., per TrackMan, which was amongst the event's best. Defensively, Lipscomb's hands work well on the infield dirt and he displayed a quality defensive prowess to him, working confidently and in rhythm.
BASEBALL
prepbaseballreport.com

VA/DC Pick 5 Draft: NOVA

Recently our staff held a Pick 5 Fantasy Draft for all regions of the state. Jerry Shank, John Nolan, and Jason Burton made their picks in true fantasy draft fashion to reveal who are some of their favorite players in the respective region. Here are our picks, in snake draft...
BASEBALL
prepbaseballreport.com

2022 Scout Day: Boston Prime - Quick Hits

We would like to thank all who participated in The PBR New England 2022 Scout Day: Boston Prime. This was a great opportunity for 2023-2026 prospects to be put on college recruiting boards. Many players impressed during their individual workouts at the showcase. Below we have the complete statistical results from the event as well as the top performers across various different categories.
BOSTON, MA
prepbaseballreport.com

2022 Power25 Countdown: No. 21 Westminster Christian

23-8 Playoff Run: Lost in State Championship. Name, Position, Class (College Commitment) Sal Stewart, 3B, 2022 (Vanderbilt) Sal Stewart - The Vanderbilt commit returns for his Senior season after a monster 2021 season. He led the state in homeruns with 17 and helped his team reach the State Championship Game.
HIGH SCHOOL
Lootpress

Prep Baseball: Indy’s Goodson signs with Walters State

Playing at the next level is not an opportunity that is afforded to every high school athlete. For Independence standout Atticus Goodson, playing at the next level has never really been the question. Goodson’s big decision was should he play baseball or football. Saturday afternoon, baseball officially won. Surrounded...
BASEBALL
Democrat-Herald

OSU baseball: Beavers ranked No. 11 by Baseball America

The Oregon State baseball team will open its 2022 season ranked 11th by Baseball America, which released its preseason top 25 on Monday. It’s the second preseason ranking for the Beavers, who are also 18th per D1Baseball.com. Oregon State is coming off a 37-24 campaign in 2021, and advanced...
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

Oregon State Baseball Ranked 11th By Baseball America

CORVALLIS, Ore. – The Oregon State baseball team will open its 2022 season ranked 11th by Baseball America, which released its preseason top 25 on Monday. It’s the second preseason ranking for the Beavers, who are also 18th per D1Baseball.com. Oregon State is coming off a 37-24 campaign...
OREGON STATE
prepbaseballreport.com

Columbiana Clippers

With 2021 now in the past, PBR Ohio is eagerly anticipating bringing the Buckeye state the best 2022 high school coverage that can be found anywhere. Starting in January, we began releasing team previews for squads across the state. Ahead, we will have Preseason All-State Teams as well as the Preseason State Rankings coming your way.
HIGH SCHOOL

