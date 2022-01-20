Norwegian gas output surpasses forecast in Dec

CCS is by no means a cheap decarbonisation option, but it is one where the LNG sector can play a leading role. [Gas in Transition, Volume 2, Issue 1]. In November, US companies Freeport LNG and Talos Energy became the latest in the LNG sector to announce plans for carbon capture and storage (CCS). The first CO2 injection could take place by the end of 2024, according to the companies. The CCS facility will be located next to the Freeport LNG site, which has liquefaction capacity of 15.3mn mt/year at three trains, with a fourth in development. The project will use a sequestration site less than half a mile from the point of capture, requiring only a short pipeline, reducing capital and operating costs. Growing movement Freeport LNG joins a growing band of LNG producers looking at CCS as a way to reduce the carbon footprint of LNG production. The aim is to position natural gas and LNG as part of the energy transition and reap a competitive advantage from the marketing of low carbon gas. However, CCS in the power sector has a long and chequered history with a raft of projects in Europe and the US having failed to get off the ground or reach completion, despite significant public funding. In contrast, the natural gas industry can claim an extensive and successful track record in this area, one which bodes well for the integration of CCS into the LNG value chain. According to the International Energy Agency (...

