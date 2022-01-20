ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norwegian gas output surpasses forecast in Dec

naturalgasworld.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDecember saw gas prices in Europe spike on concerns about Russian supply. Norwegian natural gas production came in at 5.7% above the forecast in December, at 353.1mn m3/day, the Norwegian Petroleum Directorate (NPD) reported...

www.naturalgasworld.com

naturalgasworld.com

Indian LNG imports down 5% in Dec

The imports were up month/month, however. India’s LNG imports in December came in at 2.61bn m3 (about 1.86mn metric tons), down 4.9% year/year, the country’s oil and gas ministry's Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell (PPAC) website showed on January 23. The imports were up 17% month/month, however. During...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
naturalgasworld.com

CCS: a natural fit for natural gas [Gas in Transition]

CCS is by no means a cheap decarbonisation option, but it is one where the LNG sector can play a leading role. [Gas in Transition, Volume 2, Issue 1]. In November, US companies Freeport LNG and Talos Energy became the latest in the LNG sector to announce plans for carbon capture and storage (CCS). The first CO2 injection could take place by the end of 2024, according to the companies. The CCS facility will be located next to the Freeport LNG site, which has liquefaction capacity of 15.3mn mt/year at three trains, with a fourth in development. The project will use a sequestration site less than half a mile from the point of capture, requiring only a short pipeline, reducing capital and operating costs. Growing movement Freeport LNG joins a growing band of LNG producers looking at CCS as a way to reduce the carbon footprint of LNG production. The aim is to position natural gas and LNG as part of the energy transition and reap a competitive advantage from the marketing of low carbon gas. However, CCS in the power sector has a long and chequered history with a raft of projects in Europe and the US having failed to get off the ground or reach completion, despite significant public funding. In contrast, the natural gas industry can claim an extensive and successful track record in this area, one which bodes well for the integration of CCS into the LNG value chain. According to the International Energy Agency (...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
naturalgasworld.com

Eni, Point Resources launch IPO for Norwegian JV

Var Energi expected to list on Oslo Bors [Image: Jan-Rune Smenes Reite on Pexels]. Globally integrated energy company Eni and Point Resources Holding, a HitecVision company, announced the launch of an initial public offering (IPO) for their Norwegian joint venture, Var Energi, on January 24. The IPO will provide access...
INDUSTRY
naturalgasworld.com

UK's Oracle plans coal-to-gas project in Pakistan

Oracle has teamed up with Pakistan’s Sui Southern Gas Co to develop a synthetic natural gas (syngas) project utilising coal from Thar. London-listed Oracle Power has signed a non-binding memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Pakistan’s Sui Southern Gas Co (SSGC) to develop a synthetic natural gas (syngas) project utilising coal from Thar, the company said on January 24.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
naturalgasworld.com

Kuwait's Kufpec finds gas, condensate off Indonesia

This discovery marks the first operated offshore exploration discovery for Kufpec. Kuwait Foreign Petroleum Exploration Co (Kufpec) on January 23 announced a gas and condensate discovery offshore Indonesia. Kufpec, the overseas arm of state-run KPC, made a commercial discovery in the Anambas block, through the successful drilling of the Anambas-2X...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
naturalgasworld.com

Cheniere benefits from surging LNG demand: press

European prices, new capacity create record flows at Louisiana gas export terminal. Houston’s Cheniere Energy, the second-largest global LNG operator, had record flows late last week, Bloomberg reported January 21. Natural gas flows into Cheniere’s Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Lousiana hit a record 5.1bn ft3/day on both January...
LOUISIANA STATE
wlvr.org

Oil and gas impact fees forecast to rise in Pennsylvania

Analysts expect oil and gas impact fees in Pennsylvania will rebound for 2021 after hitting a low point in 2020. The state’s Independent Fiscal Office expects drillers to pay about $234 million dollars in impact fees for 2021, nearly $90 million more than 2020. If that figure is correct, it will be one of the highest payouts since the fee started a decade ago.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
naturalgasworld.com

Indian gas production up 20% in Dec

State-run ONGC was the biggest producer. India’s natural gas production during December was 2.89bn m3, up 19.5% year/year, the government said on January 19. Cumulative natural gas production during the nine months of the 2021-2022 financial year was 25.67bn m3, up 21.5% yr/yr. State-run ONGC was the biggest producer. The company’s output during April-December was 15.54bn m3, down 5.2% yr/yr.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
naturalgasworld.com

Rising carbon prices increase viability of low-carbon tech

In Europe, current carbon price levels support the business case for green technologies like carbon capture and storage. A healthy and sustainable climate is a common good that requires everyone to do their part. Yet so often, companies pursue their own short-term gains at an ultimate cost to the many, a problem in economics known as the 'tragedy of the commons'.
ECONOMY
Reuters

Whitehaven Coal cuts output forecast on weather woes, shares slide

Jan 21 (Reuters) - Whitehaven Coal Ltd (WHC.AX) on Friday warned of lower annual coal output amid a tight export market plagued by supply chain issues, unfavourable weather conditions, and COVID-19 pandemic-related labour shortages, dragging its shares about 10% lower. While Australia's biggest independent coal miner was bullish on demand...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
naturalgasworld.com

Romania lowers caps on gas, power prices

The government also aims to revise its offshore gas tax in the first half of the year to encourage investment in domestic supply. Romania's government will increase its support for households and small businesses facing higher energy bills at the start of next month, prime minister Nicolae Ciuca said on January 17. The go...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
naturalgasworld.com

Indonesia to offer 12 oil, gas blocks this year

The oil and gas sector is bring in $17bn in investment this year, the government said. Indonesia will offer 12 oil and gas blocks for auction in 2022, the country energy ministry said on January 19. The government expects oil and gas business activities to improve this year with the...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
naturalgasworld.com

Indian Oil to spend almost $1bn on new city gas projects

The company bagged nine city gas licences during the first tranche of the 11th round of auction for city gas distribution. State-owned energy company Indian Oil Corp (IOC) will spend 70bn rupees ($944mn) to develop new city gas projects in India, it said on January 16. IOCL bagged nine city...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
naturalgasworld.com

Canadian oil & gas lobby projects 22% spending boost

But Canada is still losing ground investments to other jurisdictions, CAPP says. The Canadian Association of Petroleum Producers (CAPP), which represents about 80% of the country’s oil and gas production, is forecasting a 22% increase in sector investment this year, it said January 20. It says capital spending in...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
nbc25news.com

'I hate it!': Gas prices frustrating drivers, forecast to increase

BIRCH RUN, Mich. - After seeing some relief at the pump toward the end of last year, prices are quickly rising again. Mid-Michigan NOW's Ron Hilliard is finding out how long this could last. “We was getting it under $3,” said Dennis Barbee, who was purchasing gas in Birch Run...
BIRCH RUN, MI
naturalgasworld.com

Sinopec finds shale gas reserves in Hubei province

The Hongye 2HF well has been in trial operation for 20 days. Chinese state-owned energy company Sinopec has discovered 105bn m3 of shale gas reserves in Hubei province in central China, it said on January 19. The Hongye 2HF well has been in trial operation for 20 days, with its...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
naturalgasworld.com

Energean earnings double in 2021 on higher prices, output

The company says the Karish field is on track to start up in the third quarter of this year. Mediterranean-focused Energean managed to nearly double its core earnings in 2021, the company reported on January 18, on the back of high gas prices and higher-than-expected production. The company generated $202.9mn of EBIT...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
naturalgasworld.com

Norway awards 53 licences to 28 companies in latest NCS round

State-owned Equinor was a participant in nearly half the licences awarded. The Norwegian Petroleum Directorate said January 18 it had offered ownership interests in 53 production licences in mature oil and gas producing areas on the Norwegian Continental Shelf (NCS) to 28 companies. The licences in the ‘Awards in Pre-Defined...
ENERGY INDUSTRY

