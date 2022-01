The recent decision to extend forbearance on federal student loans offers some additional pandemic-era relief but advances no long-term reform. Jake Phillips, a science teacher at Central High School, is among those affected by the uncertainty inherent in the lack of any long-term reform for the U.S. education credit system. Phillips holds a private education loan and is contemplating graduate studies, which would likely involve some kind of federal borrowing arrangement. The decision is all too common for young professionals: whether to take the next step in one’s life and career or hold back for fear of increased financial exposure.

EDUCATION ・ 13 DAYS AGO