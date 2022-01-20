Ward 7 Councilwoman Nikki Nice hosts meetings on Northeast development, Jan. 25, 27 & 29

Everyone is invited to Join Ward 7 Councilwoman Nikki Nice for a series of meetings to learn about projects underway within Northeast Oklahoma City and Ward 7, and envision the future of NE OKC’s historic Jewel Theater.

Ward 7 quarterly community forum, Jan 25

Councilwoman Nice will lead a live virtual community forum from her Facebook page (www.facebook.com/nikkiniceokc) from 6:30 - 8 p.m. on Jan. 25. Nice and guest speakers will discuss topics such as South of 8th, ONEOKC’s homecoming weekend, Convergence, Clara Luper Freedom Center, Black Chamber of Commerce, Urban League of Greater Oklahoma City, small business programs, the City’s ward redistricting process, and much more.

The forum is being held in collaboration with NE OKC Renaissance, Inc. and Metro Technology Centers.

Jewel Theater in-person envisioning meetings, Jan. 27 & 29

Concordia, in collaboration with The Jewel Theater, Ward 7 Councilwoman Nikki Nice, and Open Design Collective will lead a series of community engagement meetings to envision the future of the historic Jewel Theater.

Participants can RSVP for the meetings here, by visiting Concordia.com or by calling Open Design Collective at 405-510-0874.

The first meeting will be held in person, honoring CDC protocols, to capture community stories and photos of the historic Jewel Theatre at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 27 at The Auditorium at the Douglass, 600 N High St.

Two engagement sessions, honoring CDC protocols, will be held on Saturday, Jan. 29. The first will be from 10 a.m. to noon and the second will be from 1 – 3 p.m. In these meetings, community members will share ideas and engage in meaningful activities to envision the future of the historic Jewel Theater.

Media Contact

Kristy Yager/ (405) 297-2550/kristy.yager@okc.gov