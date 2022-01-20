ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UFC

The Fight Business Podcast: UFC PPV Price Increase

By Patrick Auger
Sherdog
 4 days ago

Sign up for ESPN+ right here, and you can then stream UFC 270 live on your smart TV, computer, phone, tablet or streaming device via the ESPN app. Welcome back to the Fight Business Podcast, Patrick Auger's weekly show dedicated to...

www.sherdog.com

Comments / 0

The Independent

Francis Ngannou outpoints Ciryl Gane at UFC 270 with surprising wrestling display

Francis Ngannou unified the UFC heavyweight titles in the main event of UFC 270 on Saturday night, beating interim champion Ciryl Gane via unanimous decision with a surprising wrestling display.Ngannou (17-3) is known for his hellacious knockout power and had never before won on points, but the French-Cameroonian scored multiple takedowns as he handed former teammate Gane (10-1) his first defeat as a professional mixed martial artist.Ngannou’s 16 previous pro wins had all come via stoppage, 12 of them via KO/TKO and most of them early in his fights. Against a much quicker and seemingly more technical opponent, the least...
UFC
MMAmania.com

Here’s how to watch UFC 270: ‘Ngannou vs. Gane’ TONIGHT live on ESPN+ PPV

It all goes down later tonight (Sat., Jan. 22, 2022) at UFC 270 live on ESPN+ PPV from inside Honda Center in Anaheim, Calif., as knockout sensation Francis Ngannou puts his UFC heavyweight title on the line in a bad-blood matchup with interim champion Ciryl Gane. LIVE! Watch UFC 270...
UFC
The Independent

UFC: Ranking all of Francis Ngannou’s knockouts ahead of Ciryl Gane fight

Francis Ngannou is a fighting phenomenon: the honorary ‘baddest man on the planet’ as UFC heavyweight champion, and the most ferocious power-puncher in the promotion’s history.The French-Cameroonian’s professional mixed martial arts record stands at 16-3, while his UFC record is 11-2 since his debut in 2015 – with 10 of those wins coming via knockout or TKO.Ngannou, 35, in fact went 6-0 in the company, with five of those victories achieved via KO/TKO and one coming via submission, before he suffered back-to-back decision losses.The first of those two defeats was a humbling by then-champion Stipe Miocic, but Ngannou worked...
UFC
The Independent

Tyson Fury calls out UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou for boxing fight

Tyson Fury has called out UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou for a boxing match.Ngannou is set to defend his title against interim champion and former teammate Ciryl Gane this month, but the French-Cameroonian has expressed a desire to return to his boxing roots.Ngannou, 35, this week named Tyson Fury as one of his dream opponents, and the WBC heavyweight champion has now responded.“Who would like to see me fight this beast, boxing rules @ufc gloves?” Fury tweeted, alongside a mock-up poster of himself and Ngannou.The Briton also tagged Ngannou and UFC president Dana White in the tweet.Who would like...
UFC
CBS Sports

UFC 270 -- Francis Ngannou vs. Ciryl Gane: Fight card, odds, results, start time, PPV price, complete guide

UFC is ready to deliver its first two title fights of the new year and both carry equal amounts of intrigue and high drama. It all goes down from the Honda Center in Anaheim, California, on Saturday night when the heavyweights and flyweights tip the marquee. In the main event, heavyweight king Francis Ngannou looks to defend his crown against interim titleholder Ciryl Gane in a battle of former training partners turned rivals. Plus, 125-pound champ Brandon Moreno looks to wrap up his trilogy with Deiveson Figuieredo with a successful title defense.
UFC
The Independent

Francis Ngannou’s destructive UFC run signals start of heavyweight evolution

Dreams of replicating the ferocious Mike Tyson drove Francis Ngannou in his unlikely journey to heavyweight glory.But while Iron Mike initially lit that fire inside him, his inspirational journey out of poverty and gruelling work at sand quarries eventually saw the Cameroonian transition to MMA after moving to Paris.His notorious power, which has inspired his destructive path to the top of the UFC somewhat belittles his craft. It obscures a newfound nuance to his game that was beautifully showcased in his rematch against Stipe Miocic 10 months ago.From a reckless brawler in love with his power at times, Ngannou, now...
UFC
The Independent

Tyson Fury urges Francis Ngannou to ‘make real money’ in boxing clash after UFC champion retains title

Tyson Fury’s interest in a crossover bout with Francis Ngannou has not waned following the UFC heavyweight champion’s successful title defence against Ciryl Gane.Ngannou, widely considered to be the greatest power-puncher in UFC history, stunned fans and pundits on Saturday as he employed an unexpected wrestling gameplan to outpoint former teammate Gane in the main event of UFC 270.In doing so, French-Cameroonian Ngannou unified the heavyweight titles and handed interim champion Gane his first professional defeat.While Ngannou, 35, did not produce the kind of spectacular knockout that many felt he would need to win – and to boost interest in...
UFC
#Ppv#Espn#Mixed Martial Arts#Combat#Ngannou#Gane#Caa#American Top Team#Ppv Buy Prediction#27 21#Att
The Independent

UFC 270 time: When does Ngannou vs Gane fight start tonight?

In the main event of UFC 270 this Saturday, Francis Ngannou makes the first defence of his heavyweight title as he comes up against interim champion and former teammate Ciryl Gane.Ngannou is 16-3 in professional mixed martial arts and 11-2 in the UFC, with all of his wins in the promotion coming via stoppage – 10 by knockout/TKO and one by submission. In his last outing, the French-Cameroonian avenged a 2018 decision loss to Stipe Miocic by knocking out the American to take his heavyweight title in March.FOLLOW LIVE: UFC 270 – latest updates and fight resultsMeanwhile, Gane (10-0)...
UFC
The Independent

Jake Paul promises to ‘help pay fighters more’ as Francis Ngannou’s UFC 270 purse is revealed

Jake Paul has suggested he will take an active approach in helping to improve fighter pay after Francis Ngannou’s purse was revealed following his successful heavyweight title defence at UFC 270. Ngannou, who has long expressed frustration over his pay in the UFC, retained his belt by outpointing former teammate Ciryl Gane in Saturday’s main event.It was then revealed that Ngannou had earned $600,000 for his outing in Anaheim, just days after the French-Cameroonian insisted he will no longer fight for that exact amount of money.YouTuber Paul has gone 5-0 as a professional boxer and has recently teased a UFC...
UFC
The Independent

Undefeated Ciryl Gane insists ‘I know what it is to lose’ as Francis Ngannou awaits at UFC 270

Thousands of mixed martial arts fans and analysts have pored over the footage – slowing it down, pausing, rewinding. Just how telling can it be, a short clip of Ciryl Gane and Francis Ngannou sparring one another?For many observers, it will be decisive in their predictions for the main event of UFC 270 this weekend, when the two former teammates go head-to-head to unify the heavyweight championship of the world. In one corner will be Ngannou, the most feared puncher in UFC history; in the other will be Gane, the undefeated ambassador of a new breed of MMA heavyweight.The predominant...
UFC
The Independent

UFC London 2022: When is event and how to buy tickets

After a three-year wait, the UFC is finally set to return to London.A London card was held in February or March each year between 2016 and 2019, with the 2020 edition of the event cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic. Prior to 2016, London had hosted UFC events on seven occasions.No card was held in the English capital in 2021, but the UFC announced in January that a 2022 event would go ahead in March, with the promotion’s president Dana White saying: “I wanna say thanks to all the fans, they’ve hung in there for a long time while...
UFC
themanual.com

What Time Is the UFC Fight Tonight? UFC 270 Schedule

Tonight, MMA fans will get to enjoy the first UFC pay-per-view event of the year — and with two championship fights on the card, UFC 270 isn’t one you’ll want to miss. There are 11 fights spread across three fight cards, and if you want to watch the UFC 270 live stream online, there’s still time to sign up for ESPN+ and grab the UFC PPV if you haven’t already. Then, read on to see’s when you’ll need to tune in to catch all the action in real time.
UFC
thebodylockmma.com

UFC 270 Fight Card: Who is fighting tonight?

The UFC returns tonight with two title fights and a special pay-per-view event. Francis Ngannou will defend the UFC Heavyweight Championship against Ciryl Gane in the main event of UFC 270. It’s a fascinating five-round heavyweight bout with Ngannou’s knockout power set to be tested by Gane’s unusual agility and technique for a fighter of the weight class.
UFC

