Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. When it comes to hardy, waterproofed outdoor clothing, no one technology stands out more than Gore-Tex. The branded tech is found in everything from ski jackets to windbreakers to hiking boots, and is sought after for its ability to repel water without leaving wearers feeling damp. After nearly five decades on the market, the technology is as popular as ever. But what exactly is Gore-Tex and how does it work? And is it worth the extra cost it adds to products made with it?

APPAREL ・ 4 DAYS AGO