Chances are that you have a lot of artists working for you, some you might not even know are artists. I am a painter and writer who usually has a day job. I’ve worked at ad agencies, the Metropolitan Museum, an autonomous car startup, and a boutique PR firm. I can’t afford not to work, but I often struggle to fit my mindset into the framework of most workplaces. A few places are great at utilizing people like me, and others fail miserably.

