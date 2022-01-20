Supreme Court says sex offender registration required despite kidnapping acquittal

The death of a gunshot victim had led to a homicide charge against his wife, police say. Shortly before 9 a.m. on January 14, 2022, Little Rock Police Officers responded to a shooting just occurred at 11 Par Drive. Upon arrival, officers observed the victim, Braxton Hale, 28, of Little Rock, was suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg. The officers then applied a tourniquet. MEMS was requested and they responded to the scene. They began treatment before taking Hale to Baptist Hospital. Meanwhile officers made contact with Shalayla Khabeer. She stated Hale was her husband and they were upstairs when the incident took place. Khabeer was placed in a patrol car. Officer’s noticed she was holding two bullets along with $300 cash. She stated the money belonged to Hale. Officers then took possession of the bullets, cash, and Khabeer’s phone. Mrs. Khabeer was later charged with Domestic Battery 1st Degree.

