Little Rock, AR

Supreme Court says sex offender registration required despite kidnapping acquittal

By Max Brantley
 5 days ago
The Arkansas Supreme Court agreed with the Pulaski prosecutor today that a man acquitted for mental reasons in the abduction of two children must register as a sex offender. Darrell Lamont Scott, then 31, hopped in a pickup he found running outside Baptist Medical Center, where he’d been in the emergency...

Arkansas Times

Federal court in Little Rock slowed again by COVID

The federal courts in the Eastern District of Arkansas, based in Little Rock, will extend COVID-related modifications through Feb. 28, Chief Judge Price Marshall said in an order issued this week. All hearings should be held by video conference or telephone or postponed unless a presiding judge decides good cause...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
Arkansas Times

Arkansas filmmaker charged in Italy with offending honor of prosecutor

Wild story from the Guardian about Kelly Duda, the Arkansan who made a “Factor 8,” a 2005 documentary film about a blood plasma selling scandal in Arkansas. Because of his knowledge about the sale around the world of tainted state prison inmate blood as far back as the 1980s, Duda was called as a prosecution witness to testify in a 2017 case against a former Italian health ministry chief and representatives of a pharmaceutical company accused of supplying Italians with tainted blood products.
ARKANSAS STATE
Arkansas Times

Judge Brad Karren censured for parking lot confrontation

The state Judicial and Discipline Commission has issued a letter of censure to Circuit Judge Brad Karren of Bentonville over an angry confrontation he had in May after finding someone had parked in his parking courthouse space after business hours. News of the confrontation came after former House Speaker Davy...
BENTONVILLE, AR
Arkansas Times

Family anxious for action on fatal park shooting

The family of Jadon Shackelford, 21, who was fatally wounded by a gunshot Jan. 8 in Meriwether Park, is hoping for a break in the police investigation. He was wounded about 10 p.m. at the park on Florida Street and taken to the hospital by a 20-year-old companion. He died that evening.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Arkansas Times

Wife charged in homicide

The death of a gunshot victim had led to a homicide charge against his wife, police say. Shortly before 9 a.m. on January 14, 2022, Little Rock Police Officers responded to a shooting just occurred at 11 Par Drive. Upon arrival, officers observed the victim, Braxton Hale, 28, of Little Rock, was suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg. The officers then applied a tourniquet. MEMS was requested and they responded to the scene. They began treatment before taking Hale to Baptist Hospital. Meanwhile officers made contact with Shalayla Khabeer. She stated Hale was her husband and they were upstairs when the incident took place. Khabeer was placed in a patrol car. Officer’s noticed she was holding two bullets along with $300 cash. She stated the money belonged to Hale. Officers then took possession of the bullets, cash, and Khabeer’s phone. Mrs. Khabeer was later charged with Domestic Battery 1st Degree.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
Arkansas Times

Ill appearances at the U.S. Supreme Court and beyond, including an Arkansas angle

If you read a single thing today, read Jane Mayer’s report in the New Yorker on the right-wing activism of Justice Clarence Thomas’ wife Ginni and her many connections to people and cases that come before the Supreme Court. A recent example: She’s been ranting about the Jan. 6 House investigation, which Justice Thomas alone thought unworthy of being provided Trump administration records.
ARKANSAS STATE
Arkansas Times

Arkansas Times

