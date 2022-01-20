ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Market Sentiment Freezes, Dollar Largely Unchanged

By XM.com
actionforex.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMarkets digest US jobless claims and Philly manufacturing. US stock futures correction deepens as risk sentiment has remained sparse, while the 10-year yield at 1.88% seems to be keeping the dollar buoyant. It appears the hawkish tone from the Fed has saturated markets and they have become less sensitive...

www.actionforex.com

actionforex.com

Sentiment Still Weak Despite Big U-Turn in US Stocks, Dollar Firm With Yen

US stocks staged a strong comeback overnight, with DOW staging the first-ever 1000-point-plus intraday U-turn. It’s down -1100 pts at initially trading but closed up 11 pts eventually. Yet, risk-off sentiment remains dominant in Asia. Dollar is currently the strongest, followed by Yen. Sterling is the worst performer, followed by Kiwi and Loonie. Aussie managed to pare back some losses after much stronger than expected consumer inflation reading. Overall, sentiment would remain vulnerable on developments surrounding Ukraine.
BUSINESS
CoinDesk

After Bloody Weekend, Crypto Market Sentiment Goes Full Bear

Stocks also opened the week down on growing fears of conflict in Ukraine. This episode is sponsored by Nexo, Abra and FTX US. On today’s episode, NLW looks at the growing bearish sentiment around the crypto industry. The culprit, he argues, is a deepening macro malaise that has been exacerbated by growing concerns about war in Eastern Europe. That, piled on top of existing inflation concerns and the Fed’s 180-degree shift from quantitative easing to quantitative tightening have the week kicking off in a particularly bearish mood.
BUSINESS
actionforex.com

Currency Pair of the Week: USD/CAD

The biggest driver of the US Dollar this week will be the FOMC interest rate decision on Wednesday. The committee is expected to leave interest rates on hold; however the key to watch will be for guidance as to how they see inflation in the near term. The December headline print was 7.0% YoY, the highest level in 40 years.
BUSINESS
actionforex.com

Bank of Canada Preview: Is the BOC Ready to Hike Rates?

The Bank of Canada meets on Wednesday to discuss monetary policy. At its last meeting in December, the Committee left rates unchanged at its all-time low of 0.25% and said it doesn’t see a rate hike until mid-2022. However, markets are pricing in over a 60% chance of a rate hike at this meeting.
BUSINESS
actionforex.com

Markets Tense into the Fed Meeting

Happy ending to yesterday’s bloodbath was highly unlikely but it happened. The S&P500 and Nasdaq closed Monday’s session in the positive after having dived more than 4% within the session. Nasdaq extended losses below its 200-DMA, while the S&P500 briefly entered the correction territory, as the index lost...
STOCKS
actionforex.com

In a Volatile Mood

With a light data calendar today, markets will remain in wait-and-see mode ahead of tomorrow’s FOMC meeting and monitor the Russia-Ukraine developments. After German PMIs surprised on the upside yesterday, it will be interesting to see whether the German IFO index also signals a rebound in the growth momentum during January.
STOCKS
actionforex.com

Dollar Pushes Yen above 114

The Japanese yen is slightly lower, as USD/JPY is trading at the 114 line in the European session. After years of deflation, Japanese inflation indicators continue to point upwards. The latest gauge to confirm the upswing was BoJ core inflation for December, which rose from 0.8% to 0.9% y/y, above the consensus of 0.7%. Later today, the Services Producer Price Index is expected in at 1.0%. Producer inflation has been running at a faster clip than consumer inflation, as businesses have been reluctant to pass on higher costs to consumers.
BUSINESS
actionforex.com

Dollar Mixed Awaiting Fed Guidance, Markets Steady in Asia

The forex markets are pretty steady in Asian session even though others trade with a slight risk-off tone. Major pairs and crosses are stuck inside Friday’s range for now. But volatility is guaranteed ahead, with Fed and BoC featured, as well as a large batch of important economic data. As for today, main focuses will be on PMIs from Eurozone and UK, indicating the states activities and inflation.
BUSINESS
actionforex.com

Forex and Cryptocurrency Forecast

EUR/USD: FOMC Meeting: the Day the Markets Are Waiting For. The main event not only of the next week, but of the whole month will certainly be the meeting of the FOMC (Federal Open Market Committee) of the US Federal Reserve on January 26. Will the regulator raise interest rates now? Or in March? Or will it postpone the curtailment of incentives indefinitely? These questions remain unanswered.
CURRENCIES
actionforex.com

Asian Open: Flash PMI’s in Focus, AUD Probes Trend Support

Flash PMI data is released across Asia, Europe and the US. And on the back of last week’s risk-off week then markets may be more sensitive to soft data should it disappoint. US equities suffered one of their worst weeks since the pandemic. Wall Street continued its downwards trajectory...
WORLD
actionforex.com

Sunset Market Commentary

Markets finished last week in a classical risk-off setting. This morning in Asian trading, there were tentative signs that the risk-off could slow. However, European markets almost immediately returned to last week’s habits. Mounting risks with respect to the Russia-Ukraine conflict and markets pondering what path the Fed will outline on more aggressive and faster policy normalization later this week continue to haunt investors in riskier assets. Selling in the EuroStoxx 50 accelerated after the index last week dropped below the 4231 neckline. The Euro zone January PMI showed a mixed picture. The headline composite index eased for the second consecutive month from 53.3 to 52.4, slightly lower than expected. The spread of the omicron variant according to Markit took an increasing toll on the region’s economy. Especially activity in the services sector slowed (from 53.1 to 52.1). Even so, Markit still denominates the setback due to omicron as rather muted. On the other hand, alleviating supply chain delays provided a welcome support to manufacturing (59.0 from 58.0). Average selling prices across in both manufacturing and services matched the survey’s historic all-time high. At the same time, input prices in manufacturing show signs of cooling raw material costs. Regarding individual countries, activity in Germany surprisingly accelerated from 49.9 to 54.3 (composite) with both manufacturing and services improving. Still, the data weren’t able to change a downbeat investor mood. Selling on equity markets even gain traction when US traders got involved. The EuroStoxx 50 is losing 3.75%. US indices show open with additional losses of up to 2.30% (Nasdaq). The risk-off is keeping core bond markets better bid despite expectations for faster Fed tightening. US yields decline with the belly (5 & 10-y declining >4 bps) outperforming the wings (2.5 bps and 1.6 bp for the 30-y and 2-y respectively). German yields are ceding 3.5/4.0 bps across the curve. The 10-y yield is revisiting the -0.10% support area. Until now intra-EMU spreads are little affected by the global risk-off trade. This also applies to Italy, where the Parliament is will decide whether premier Draghi will be appointed as President (10-y Italian spread vs Germany 1 bp wider, in line with the rest of Europe). After opening stronger Brent crude oil also eases off recent cycle highs currently trading in the mid $ 86 area.
STOCKS
AFP

Fed begins meeting to fight inflation as markets tremble

The Federal Reserve began Tuesday a policy meeting in which central bankers are expected to further signal which weapons they plan to use against inflation and when, amid a selloff on Wall Street. A central bank spokesperson confirmed the beginning of the policy setting Federal Open Market Committee's (FOMC) two-day meeting, which will conclude Wednesday with a committee statement and press conference by Fed Chair Jerome Powell that will be closely followed for signs of what the Fed plans to do to address the surge in US prices.
BUSINESS
actionforex.com

Week Ahead: FOMC and BOC in Focus; Politics and Earnings Continue

This week brings the return of major central bank meetings, with both the Bank of Canada and the FOMC meetings on Wednesday. There has been a lot of talk about rate hikes lately, but is either central bank ready to pull the trigger? Politics continue to be a hot issue in the UK as Boris Johnson defends his position as Prime Minister. Over in Eastern Europe, tensions continue to mount as Russia builds up forces along the Ukraine border. Will Russia invade Ukraine this week? Also, a big selloff in stock indices last week culminated with poor guidance from Netflix. Microsoft, Tesla, and Apple, among others, report this week. Will their guidance result in a repeat of last week’s sell off in stocks? There are plenty of catalysts for volatility this week!
MARKETS

