An MP who defected from the Conservative party has said Tory whips threatened to scrap a new school in his constituency if he did not vote the right way in parliament. Christian Wakeford’s claim came after another Tory MP spoke out about about alleged “blackmail” of his colleagues by Downing Street and said the police could be called. “I was threatened that I would not get the school for Radcliffe if I did not vote in one particular way,” Mr Wakeford, who crossed the floor to join Labour on Wednesday. said.“This is a town that's not had a high school...

POLITICS ・ 5 DAYS AGO