33 Best night light in 2022: According to Experts.

When it comes to deciding which window treatments will look best in your home, the vast number of options can turn a simple interior design project into an overwhelming process. While many of the terms—drapes, blinds, and curtains—are used interchangeably, there are some distinct differences, and those nuances can impact the overall ambience of your home. The biggest distinction comes down to "light control and aesthetic," says John Weinstock, executive vice president of Graber Blinds. "Blinds offer the most light control with a variety of tilting options. Blinds or shades can be paired with drapery to enhance windows in any part of the home." While each type of window treatment has its own unique set of characteristics, all of them can be used to transform any room. Here, experts explain what makes drapes, blinds, and curtains unique, as well as how to know which is best for a specific space—and the pros and cons of each.

INTERIOR DESIGN ・ 6 DAYS AGO