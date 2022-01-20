ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PlayStation’s Wrap-Up is again to interrupt down your PS4 and PS5 stats for 2021

By Jeff Lampkin
gamepolar.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSony has eventually flipped the swap on its , permitting gamers to delve into their and stats for 2021. After you log into your PSN account, you can see what number of hours you spent on PlayStation video games final 12 months, the 5 titles you performed probably the most and...

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

PlayStation Direct lets you sign up to get a PS5 straight from Sony

The PS5 is still tough to track down, which is why Sony has opened registrations on PlayStation Direct so that you might get a chance to buy the console. PS5 registration is open now on PlayStation Direct for customers in the US, UK, France, Belgium, Luxembourg, Germany, and the Netherlands. Simply head over to the sign up page here, with your PlayStation Network ID and email ready to go. Please note that registration does not guarantee you’ll get a PS5, as Sony seems to select consumers at random, but it does increase your chances of getting the console while avoiding scalpers.
d1softballnews.com

PlayStation lists 22 PS4 and PS5 games not to be missed in 2022

Despite having paid for the numerous postponements caused by the global pandemic, 2021 turned out to be an excellent year, adequately fulfilling its role as ferryman in the new generation of consoles. On the other hand, what will 2022 have in store for us?. The year that has just begun...
gamingideology.com

Playstation News: FAR: Changing Tides sets sail for PS4 and PS5 March 1

Hey, I’m Don Schmocker, co-founder and lead artist at Okomotive and today I’m really excited to announce that FAR: Changing Tides is coming to PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 on March 1. FAR: Changing Tides is an atmospheric vehicular adventure that follows the story of a boy who must journey across a flooded, post-apocalyptic landscape at the helm of a unique ship.
IGN

PS5, PS4 2022 Games to Keep on Your Radar - Beyond 731

On this week of IGN's PlayStation show, Podcast Beyond!, host Jonathon Dornbush is joined by Jada Griffin and Matt Kim to dive into the biggest PS4 and PS5 games and news. First, we take a broad look at the year of big games coming to ps5 and ps4 in 2022 to keep on your radar. Of course, we're looking at big games like Horizon Forbidden West and God of War Ragnarok, but we're diving this week into the other games of 2022 we can't wait to play, from big third-party games like console-exclusive Ghostwire Tokyo, multiplatform games like LEGO: Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, Sonic Frontiers, and The Callisto Protocol, plus indies like Tchia and much more. Plus, we also dive into the latest PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 news, including the reports that PlayStation is upping production of the PS4 and PS4 Pro to deal with supply chain shortages of the PS5 in the coming year. We discuss what the report means in light of PlayStation's focus on the PS5, the life and longevity of the PS4 into the coming year, and much more. We also dive into the PlayStation rumors about a potential Twisted Metal reboot being in the works, and then dive into what we're playing!
Destructoid

PS3 games popped up on PlayStation Network’s PS5 store

Over the past weekend, a small selection of PS3 games appeared, complete with price, on the PS5 version of the PlayStation Network. The appearance of these PS3 titles, as spotted by Jordan Middler for VGC, has sparked hopes in fans that backward compatibility could be headed to Sony’s shiny new console.
Gamespot

PSN's Most Downloaded PS5 And PS4 Games For 2021 Revealed, And Call Of Duty Wasn't #1

Sony has revealed the most-downloaded PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 games on PSN in 2021, and for the first time in years, Call of Duty was not No. 1. For PS5, NBA 2K22 topped the charts for 2021 in the US and Canada, with FIFA 22 taking the top spot in Europe. Call of Duty: Vanguard finished second for the year in both regions, while Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales and Battlefield 2042 both cracked the top five charts in the US/Canada and Europe.
gamingideology.com

PS5 back in stock at BT: check your email NOW for a PlayStation 5 code

This article contains affiliate links, we may receive a commission on all sales we generate from this. Learn more. This week’s first PlayStation 5 stock drop is live on the BT retail website. If you missed a PS5 before Christmas, this week should provide ample opportunity to make up...
T3.com

Sony's bizarre solution to PS5 shortages is to make more PlayStation 4s

A new year is upon us and with the likes of Horizon Forbidden West, Gran Turismo 7 and God of War: Ragnarok all scheduled to launch in 2022, many people are still scrambling to get their hands on a PlayStation 5. Well, it seems Sony has found an alternative solution to combat stock shortages.
videogameschronicle.com

Sony has decided to keep making PS4 due to PS5 shortages, it’s claimed

Sony has reportedly extended production of its last-gen PlayStation 4 console, as PlayStation 5 remains in scarce supply due to component constraints. That’s according to a new report by Bloomberg, which claims that the corporation had planned to stop making PS4 consoles last year but has now told assembly partners it will continue making the console through 2022.
gamingideology.com

Playstation News: RPGolf Legends swings to PS4 and PS5 January 20

We are really happy to finally be able to show off RPGolf Legends, releasing Jan 20, 2022 for PS5 and PS4 with cross-buy support!. I’m Riccardo Castelnuovo, the founder of ArticNet which is the team behind RPGolf Legends. The core team is very (very) small… just me and another developer (hi, Guillaume!). In total we have been working on RPGolf Legends for a little over two years.
Neowin

Sony is ramping up production of the PS4 to deal with PS5 chip shortage

The PlayStation 5 is perhaps one of the hardest-hit products by chip shortage during the pandemic. It has been 14 months since the launch of the PS5, and buying one is still extremely difficult, as far as having to pay a huge price to scalpers on eBay is concerned. Sony is now planning to continue manufacturing the PS4 and the PS4 Pro as an alternative to the pricier PS5.
The Independent

‘Horizon Forbidden West’ pre-order deals: How to save £10 on Playstation’s next big exclusive

Horizon Forbidden West was one of Sony’s most anticipated PS5 releases when it was first announced in June 2020 and since then we’ve had plenty more details about what to expect from this next adventure. For those unfamiliar with the story, a hunter of the Nora tribe, Aloy, must travel across the post-apocalyptic landscape of the United States to take down giant machines that nearly wiped out humanity thousands of years before. It’s one of the many Playstation exclusives set to come out in 2022, and will carry on the story from Horizon Zero Dawn, which took players across the...
Destructoid

Apex Legends PS5 edition pops up on PlayStation database

Despite being one of the biggest, most played, and most tweeted multiplayer titles of 2021, Electronic Arts battle royale title Apex Legends is yet to be ported to any ninth-gen platform. That could be set to change, however, after a potential PS5 port was spotted on the PlayStation Network database.
gamepolar.com

Microsoft Recreation Cross tops 25 million subscribers

Microsoft’s bid for Activision Blizzard will be the spotlight of the day, however the firm additionally revealed a significant milestone for its Recreation Cross service within the course of. The all-you-can-play providing now has over 25 million subscribers, an almost 39 p.c bounce over the 18 million it had a yr earlier. The corporate did not say what number of of these clients have been utilizing the service on Xbox consoles, Home windows PCs or each.
pushsquare.com

Top-Down Horror Game In Nightmare Dated for 29th March on PS5, PS4

F.I.S.T.: Forged in Shadow Torch is recent proof that indie games out of China can be pretty good, and the next one out of the country doesn't look too bad either. In Nightmare is its name, releasing for PlayStation 5 and PS4 on 29th March 2022. This is a top-down horror game where you'll have to solve puzzles whilst hiding from all manner of monsters. The trailer above shows some of them off.
whathifi.com

PlayStation Direct is taking registrations for PS5 stock – but there's a catch

Sony's PlayStation Direct store is once again taking registrations for PS5 stock, suggesting that a major PS5 restock could be on the cards. "We will have a limited amount of PS5 consoles available for customers to purchase direct from PlayStation", reads the official page. "If selected, we will contact you via email with instructions and details".
Anime News Network

Sony Denies Bloomberg's Report that PS4 Production is Continuing in 2022 to Make Up for PS5 Shortage

NLab reported on Friday that Sony has denied Bloomberg's report that Sony would continue producing PlayStation 4 consoles to make up for the ongoing shortage of PlayStation 5 consoles. Bloomberg had also reported that Sony previously planned to discontinue PS4 assembly at the end of 2021. Sony Interactive Entertainment clarified to NLab that there was no such plan to end PS4 production at the end of last year. As such, Sony is not withdrawing a suspension to produce the PS4, but rather, the company is producing PS4 consoles because their production and sales had already been planned to continue in parallel with PS5. Sony added that as with previous hardware generation transitions, it will produce and sell both old and new hardware.
gamingideology.com

Playstation News: Dysmantle launches on PS4 and PS5 tomorrow

“As you ascend from your shelter after the long long years, a brave new old world awaits you. A world inhabited with nasty and vile creatures. A world with no other human soul to be seen. A world with nature in its reigns now. A world that’s about to get even worse.”
