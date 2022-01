A rise in cases has prompted discussion at Park over the most beneficial learning method for students. In the past few weeks since we’ve been back from winter break, there have been several factors obstructing students’ ability to learn. Omicron is running rampant through the school, not just taking out students but teachers as well. In these past weeks, I have seen cloth and paper masks replaced with N95s, KN95s and KN94s. However, although these stronger masks are keeping more students safe, it is not enough for us to just be in the building, we need to be able to learn as well.

EDUCATION ・ 4 DAYS AGO