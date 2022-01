Chelsea beat Tottenham for a fourth time this season as goals from Hakim Ziyech and Thiago Silva handed them a 2-0 win at Stamford Bridge.Harry Kane thought he had given Spurs the lead shortly before half-time when he turned and swept home Steven Bergwijn’s cross. But referee Paul Tierney spotted a push from Kane on Silva in the build-up and disallowed the goal.Chelsea then found the opener less than two minutes into the second half when Ziyech cut inside before picking out the top corner from 25 yards out with a sensational left-footed strike.And it was 2-0 before the hour...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 2 DAYS AGO