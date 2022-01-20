ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indonesia's central bank surprises with hefty RRR hikes, eyes Fed

By Gayatri Suroyo, Fransiska Nangoy
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJAKARTA (Jan 20): Indonesia's central bank announced on Thursday a surprise 300 basis point hike in the reserve requirement ratio (RRR) for banks over the next eight months, in one of its first concrete signs of monetary tightening. At its first policy meeting of the year, Bank Indonesia (BI)...

IN THIS ARTICLE
