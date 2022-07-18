ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Everything Chrissy Teigen Has Said About Her Sobriety Journey: ‘I Feel Clearheaded’

By Johnni Macke
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 2 days ago

Putting in the work. Chrissy Teigen has been vocal about her ups and downs while dealing with her sobriety, beginning in 2017 when she first cut out alcohol — and again in 2020 when she recommitted to being sober.

The Cravings: All Together author told Cosmopolitan in August 2017 that she was “point blank, just drinking too much” when she chose to ditch alcohol .

“Nobody really brought it up to me,” Teigen explained at the time, noting that she has a history of alcohol abuse in her family. “They just assumed that it was OK because I always felt OK the next morning [after drinking a lot]. I knew in my heart it wasn’t right.”

The Utah native, who is married to John Legend , recalled her excess drinking making her become “very short with people” from time to time.

“People think it’s cutesy and fun to go on these boozy brunches, but there’s more to it. I’ve never once been like, ‘I’m sure glad I had that boozy brunch!’” she added, noting that she decided to stop drinking after having a “really, really wonderful” time in Bali while completely sober.

In the years that followed, Teigen started to drink again, but after receiving a book on her 35th birthday in November 2020 titled Quit Like a Woman, she recommitted to a sober life .

The following month, the mother of two, who shares daughter Luna and son Miles , with Legend, confirmed that she was four weeks sober.

Since then, Teigen has celebrated different milestones on her journey, including hitting her 50 days sober marker in September 2021.

“I still dunno if I’ll never drink again but I do know it no longer serves me in ANY way,” she wrote via Instagram at the time. “I don’t get more fun, I don’t dance, I don’t get relaxed. I get sick, fall asleep and wake up sick, having missed what was probably a fun night.”

Two months later, the businesswoman reflected on Thanksgivings past while celebrating her first holiday sober.

“I used to start my thanksgiving prep with a shot of cafe patron (COFFEE TEQUILA) and I’d pretty much take another every couple of hours,” she wrote via Instagram in November 2021, adding that she finally got to “enjoy” watching her family have fun while cooking and feasting .

Scroll down to see what Teigen has said regarding her sobriety journey over the years:

Comments / 0

Related
ETOnline.com

How Kim Kardashian Feels About Having More Kids After Pete Davidson Reveals Dream to Be a Dad

Kim Kardashian has her sights on career and not more children. A source tells ET that The Kardashians star is thinking more along the lines of justice than babies. "Kim is getting more and more serious about her career as a lawyer and she's not necessarily thinking about having more kids at the moment,” the source says. “Pete and Kim are still having fun now and not totally at the point of having children together. This is the most fun that Kim is having in any relationship she has ever been in and she feels like she's in the best place of her life. She is really just soaking it up.”
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
HuffPost

Chrissy Teigen Says She Feels 'Really Good' Celebrating 1 Year Sober

Chrissy Teigen celebrated one year sober on Monday, marking the big day with a video of her family and reflecting on the days when she used to drink. “I miss feeling loopy and carefree sometimes, but to be honest toward the end, it didn’t give that fun feeling anymore anyhow,” the “Cravings” author wrote on Instagram. “I drank to end crazy anxiety that later mostly went away when I - get this - quit drinking! Sigh. Anyhow I feel really good.”
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Utah State
HollywoodLife

How Jon Bon Jovi Feels About His Son Jake Bongiovi, 20, Dating Millie Bobby Brown, 18

Jon Bon Jovi is a super supportive parent when it comes to his son Jake Bongiovi’s relationship with Millie Bobby Brown. A source close to the Bon Jovi frontman revealed to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that Jon and the rest of Jake’s family “all adore” the rising actress, and they’re so happy to see their son, 20, and Millie, 18, doing so well together.“Jake Bongiovi’s famous father Jon is very supportive of his relationship with Millie and so is his mom, Dorothea,” they said.
CELEBRITIES
Harper's Bazaar

This Is How Jennifer Garner Really Feels About Ben Affleck Marrying Jennifer Lopez

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez have finally gotten hitched—and their exes are feeling completely fine about the union. A source for Entertainment Tonight shared how exactly Jennifer Garner, who was married to Affleck from 2005 to 2018, and Marc Anthony, who was married to Lopez from 2004 to 2014, are processing Bennifer's latest relationship milestone.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chrissy Teigen
Person
John Legend
Us Weekly

Khloe Kardashian Is ‘Happy’ In Her New Relationship,’ Says She’s ‘Done’ With Tristan Thompson

Moving on! Khloé Kardashian is enjoying time with her new beau — something ex Tristan Thompson isn’t taking very well, a source tells Us Weekly. “Khloé has moved on and is happy in her new relationship, which is still in its early stages,” the insider exclusively tells Us on Tuesday, July 5. “Tristan would want nothing more than to be back with Khloé, so of course, there’s jealousy there.”
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sobriety#Alcohol Abuse#Cooking
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HollywoodLife

Tristan Thompson ‘Isn’t Thrilled’ Khloe Kardashian’s Dating Again: He ‘Still Has Feelings’ For Her

Tristan Thompson, 31, isn’t a huge fan of his ex Khloe Kardashian, 37, dating someone else. After a previous source told us she’s “casually” dating someone her older sister Kim Kardashian set her up with over the past few weeks, another source told us that the basketball player “isn’t thrilled” over the idea, but understands he “doesn’t have a say in the matter” after their on-again, off-again relationship, which started in 2017.
CELEBRITIES
NME

Ray J defends tattoo he got of sister Brandy, says she was “a little uneasy about it”

Ray J has defended a tattoo he recently got on his leg of his older sister, R&B legend Brandy. The new tattoo was inked on the singer, actor and reality star’s leg earlier this month by tattoo artist Alexey Mashkov, more commonly known as Mashkow. The tattoo is of Brandy’s face, but heavily incorporates Mashkov’s signature style – she has glowing pink eyes, and graffiti-like tattoos that say “Best friends 4 ever” and “From Ray with love”.
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Us Weekly

172K+
Followers
19K+
Post
60M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted source for the latest celebrity news, photos, videos and more!

 https://www.usmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy