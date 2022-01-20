ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What’s Booming: Live Music and Previously Live Luminaries

By Steve Cook
 3 days ago
Live music both contemporary and classic, a birthday bash with a spooky edge, in this week’s What’s Booming: Live Music, Previously Live Luminaries.

Kari Smith LIVE

Thursday, Jan. 20 at 7 p.m. at Industrial Taphouse and Saturday, Jan. 22 at 2 p.m. at Castle Glen Winery

Richmond and Hanover’s own singer-songwriter Kari Smith appears not once, but twice this week.

Richmond Symphony: Bach & Schumann

Friday, Jan. 21 at 7:30 p.m. at the Perkinson Center

This intimate concert showcases Richmond Symphony’s own in Bach’s Flute Concerto. Guest conductor Emanuele Andrizzi leads the orchestra in Stacy Garrop’s celebratory “Spectacle of Light” and Schumann’s euphoric “Rhenish” symphony.

Edgar Allen Poe Birthday Bash

Through Saturday, Jan. 22 at the Poe Museum and online

The Master of the Macabre is turning 213 years young, and the ever-entertaining Poe Museum has a flock of activities planned, from virtual tours of Richmond graveyards and crimes to a big shindig of food, drink, and entertainment – and a scavenger hunt for the kids.

Vegan Action’s 5th Annual V72 Event

Tuesday, Jan. 25 through Sunday, Jan. 30

More than 30 eateries will be dishing out delicious plant-based specials, and several locations will pair the food with vegan VegOut stout from Three Notch’d Brewing.

The Last Podcast on the Left

Wednesday, Jan. 26 and Thursday, Jan. 27 at 8 p.m. at The National

The popular podcast brings their “Mama Mia! Here We Go Again” tour to Richmond for two live shows.

Check with individual venues for COVID-19 policies.

