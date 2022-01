A star-studded Mousequerade returns and Walt Disney’s company plane will be on exhibit at D23 Expo 2022 presented by Visa; The Bob’s Burgers Movie trailer has been released; Disney+ has announced a premiere date for The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder, as well as new movies and specials to premiere on Earth Day; The Santa Clause will return with Tim Allen in a Disney+ series; Marvel Studios’ Moon Knight trailer reveals a new character; season three of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series has new stars and a chilly new musical on deck; Disney+ has debuted the trailer for The Wonderful Winter of Mickey Mouse; the Garden Rocks Concert Series is returning to the EPCOT International Flower & Garden Festival; and The Grand Floridian Spa is reopening at Walt Disney World Resort. Plus, Promised Land star Bellamy Young on Scandal-ous moments, raising a glass with her new cast, and why fireworks are her favorite thing at Disney parks.

