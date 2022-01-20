ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

The Atlantic Daily: America Sounds the Alarm on Russia-Ukraine

By Caroline Mimbs Nyce
The Atlantic
The Atlantic
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ezAy8_0drA4bF700

Every weekday evening, our editors guide you through the biggest stories of the day, help you discover new ideas, and surprise you with moments of delight. Subscribe to get this delivered to your inbox.

The buildup of Russian troops at the Ukraine border continues despite ongoing diplomatic efforts to prevent an invasion. Speaking today at the American embassy in Kyiv, U.S. Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken announced that Russian President Vladimir Putin could escalate the conflict “on very short notice.” Later, President Joe Biden told reporters he expects that Putin will “move in.”

The fast-evolving standoff is testing international order.

  • Washington has been naive about Russia. Putin’s “endgame is always the same: reinforce his autocracy, undermine democracies—all democracies—and push Russian political influence as far as it will go,” Anne Applebaum warns. “Americans need to stop being surprised by this list of goals, and instead start writing a list of our own.”
  • China is watching. How Xi Jinping “interprets (or worse, misinterprets) the outcome of the Ukraine standoff could influence whether and how China tries to reunify with Taiwan,” Michael Schuman argues.
  • John McCain would have urged the West to defend democracy. The late senator argued again and again “that America’s ideals are its greatest cause, that our interests are best protected by their global advance,” his former chief of staff Mark Salter writes.
  • Will this be World War III? (Probably not.) In a December edition of his newsletter, Peacefield, Tom Nichols assessed the likelihood of “an all-out conflict between Putin’s diseased regime and the 30 nations of the Atlantic Alliance.”

The rest of the news in three sentences:

(1) The Senate is gearing up to vote on new national voting-rights legislation, although it is expected to fail.

(2) The Supreme Court rejected former President Donald Trump’s attempt to keep documents related to January 6 secret.

(3) The White House announced that it will distribute 400 million N95 masks for free.

Today’s Atlantic-approved activity:

Kazuo Ishiguro’s 2005 novel, Never Let Me Go, isn’t “pure science fiction,” but rather, pursues “more elegant, metaphysical ideas.”

Find that and more on our list of 15 once-popular books that deserve to be read again.

A break from the news:

A human can befriend an octopus. Can an octopus befriend a human?

Every weekday evening, our editors guide you through the biggest stories of the day, help you discover new ideas, and surprise you with moments of delight. Subscribe to get this delivered to your inbox.

Comments / 0

Related
The Atlantic

Only Putin Knows What Happens Next

If Russian President Vladimir Putin isn’t about to invade Ukraine—or, more accurately, isn’t about to expand his previous invasion—he’s certainly making a good show of it. Russian military forces have been moving into position for weeks. Russia and Belarus announced snap exercises that will continue...
POLITICS
The Atlantic

Do Uyghur Lives Matter to Americans?

Sign up for Conor’s newsletter here. In 2024, you can appoint any American citizen to one term as president, so long as your choice has never run for president before. Who do you appoint to the White House, and why would you choose them? What would you expect to be their biggest contribution and their biggest failure? Email answers to conor@theatlantic.com. I’ll publish a selection of answers in Friday’s newsletter. If you aren’t subscribed, sign up here.
POLITICS
The Atlantic

What John McCain Would Say About Putin and Ukraine

Usually I’m reluctant to put words in the mouth of my late employer, Senator John McCain, other than those he instructed me to write at some point during our long association. Yet since his death I have so missed not only his company, but his voice in our national affairs, that I have at times been tempted to conjure it from my knowledge of the values and views that animated his distinctive appeals to Americans and the world.
FOREIGN POLICY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
The Independent

Ukraine news – live: Putin warned of ‘enormous consequences’ as Biden says Russian invasion would change world

Joe Biden has said there would be “enormous consequences” globally if Russia invaded Ukraine.An estimated 100,000 or so Russian troops are amassed on the Ukraine border. Mr Biden said if Vladimir Putin were to order them to move in “it would be the largest invasion since World War II, it would change the world.”He added: “There would be enormous consequences if he were to go in and invade ... for Russia, not only in terms of economic consequences and political consequences but enormous consequences worldwide.”Sources told the Independent that the United States was preparing economic sanctions aiming to “maximise...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
John Mccain
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Xi Jinping
Person
Donald Trump
Person
Anne Applebaum
The Independent

What exactly could the United States do to aid Ukraine if Russia invades

The first shipment of the United States’ $200 million security support package for Ukraine has arrived in Kiev as tensions grow over the prospect of Moscow invading its neighbour with tens of thousands of Russian troops gathered at the border. High-level talks took place beteen US and Russian ministers last week while President Joe Biden ramped up his rhetoric to urge Russia’s Vladimir Putin not to attack Ukraine.Mr Biden initially said last week: “It’s one thing if it’s a minor incursion and we end up having to fight about what to do and what to not do, etcetera,” before...
FOREIGN POLICY
The Independent

Biden vows that US troops will not move into Ukraine as tensions with Russia rise

President Joe Biden assured reporters that US troops would not be going into Ukraine even as 8,500 American troops are placed on heightened alert. “There is not going to be any American forces moving to Ukraine,” Mr Biden told reporters at a store in Washington. Mr Biden made the remarks despite the fact that on Monday, the Pentagon announced that Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin placed 8,500 troops on “heightened preparedness”. The president said that the forces were on high alert and are a part of a Nato operation.White House press secretary Jen Psaki said that the announcement was made...
MILITARY
AFP

Blinken says has 'no doubts' Germany is resolute on Ukraine

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Sunday he has "no doubts" Germany is maintaining a united front with NATO on the Ukraine crisis, after Berlin faced pressure to toughen its stance against potential Russian aggression. The top US diplomat also dismissed the idea of slapping punitive sanctions on Russia now, before any potential invasion of the former Soviet republic Ukraine, saying sanctions should be used as a means of "dissuading" Moscow from an attack. Blinken's comments follow a week of intense diplomacy in which he held talks with his Russian counterpart and also sat down with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz as Kyiv voiced mounting fears of a Russian invasion. Germany was in the hot seat at the weekend after its navy chief Kay-Achim Schoenbach said Russian President Vladimir Putin deserves respect and also suggested it was "nonsense" to think Russia was ready to pour troops into Ukraine.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#United States#Russian#State#Americans#The Atlantic Alliance#Senate#The Supreme Court
TheConversationCanada

Who's to blame in the Ukraine-Russia standoff? It depends on perspective

In the West, the current standoff between Ukraine and Russia has typically been presented as one in which a righteous Ukraine is standing up to bullying by a scheming, even Machiavellian Russia. Russian President Vladimir Putin may indeed like to see himself as Machiavellian, but otherwise this characterization is only one point of view. During a recent visit to Kyiv, Canada’s Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly reaffirmed Canada’s solidarity with Ukraine over the Russian-dominated separatist territories in the east. She also reiterated her government’s desire to see Ukraine join NATO. But Ukraine is arguably not an ideal candidate for portrayal...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Europe
Country
China
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Country
Russia
The Independent

Russia adds Navalny, allies to terrorists, extremists list

Russian authorities have added imprisoned opposition leader Alexei Navalny and some of his top allies to the registry of terrorists and extremists, the latest move in a multi-pronged crackdown on opposition supporters, independent media and human rights activists. Navalny, Vladimir Putin s fiercest critic, and eight of his allies — including top aides Lyubov Sobol and Georgy Alburov — were on Tuesday added to the registry by Russia's Federal Financial Monitoring Service. The law requires that the bank accounts of those on the list be frozen. The move comes just a over a year after Navalny's arrest, which triggered...
EUROPE
WTAJ

Ukraine leaders urge calm, saying invasion is not imminent

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukraine’s leaders sought Tuesday to reassure the nation that an invasion from neighboring Russia was not imminent, even as they acknowledged the threat is real and received a shipment of U.S. military equipment to shore up their defenses. Moscow has denied it is planning an assault, but it has massed an estimated […]
POLITICS
The Atlantic

The Atlantic

72K+
Followers
4K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

Since 1857, The Atlantic has been challenging assumptions and pursuing truth.

 https://www.theatlantic.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy