Dallas, TX

UniFocus Achieves Industry First in Spurring Workforce Management Motivation and Engagement With Unveiling of Gamification Capabilities

Hotel Online
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWorkforce optimization technology provider creates incentives for managers to consistently achieve organizational goals, enhance skill sets and serve as internal sources of expertise. DALLAS, TX — January 20, 2022 —UniFocus, the leading provider of Workforce Management Systems, has today announced the launch of advanced gamification abilities for its solutions,...

www.hotel-online.com

