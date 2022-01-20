UniFocus Achieves Industry First in Spurring Workforce Management Motivation and Engagement With Unveiling of Gamification Capabilities

Here we are in the third week of January. Doesn’t it already seem like the holidays were ages ago? I know it does for me. As we look ahead to 2022, there have been interesting conversations regarding what lies ahead. I talk to so many hoteliers and vendors, and it’s great that there’s a sense of controlled optimism. It’s refreshing after what we’ve all been through. Of course, there will always be those who are focused on the negative, but that will never be my focus. Think positive! Be positive! And great things will happen. I hope this is not just the dreamer in me.

ECONOMY ・ 3 DAYS AGO