FIFA Mobile Welcomes New Beginnings

When Razer first debuted their Zephyr mask at CES in 2021, dubbed “Project Hazel,” much of the buzz around the device fell into those who were genuinely interested in its features and those who believed it to be another step towards the dystopian hell of our COVID-19 reality. Regardless of where on the spectrum between those two beliefs you fell, chances are good that there was an interest in checking it out for yourself to see what all the fuss was about it. Razer quickly made the mask a reality, debuting the Zephyr in limited quantities last fall — and...

ELECTRONICS ・ 1 DAY AGO