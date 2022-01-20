ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FIFA

FIFA Mobile Welcomes New Beginnings

By Jason Nieva
player.one
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new season has arrived in FIFA Mobile and it's all about New Beginnings. There are a lot of things to do where you can earn special rewards. It started on January 18 and runs until February 3. Here's the basic flow of the event:. Play through a path...

www.player.one

Comments / 0

Related
gamingonphone.com

EA SPORTS UFC to be discontinued to welcome EA SPORTS UFC Mobile 2

EA SPORTS UFC players are finally going to watch the sunset of the game, as EA Sports has announced the shutdown of the game by the end of January 2022. To be exact, the game will be no longer available from January 31, 2022. Along with this update, EA has also confirmed a new game named EA SPORTS UFC Mobile 2 will be arriving soon.
VIDEO GAMES
gamingonphone.com

FIFA Mobile 22 is now globally available with new events, features and more

With the new season update finally coming soon; EA has finally revealed their final FIFA Mobile new season sneak peeks. With a roster of new events, features, brand new revamped training, and market FIFA Mobile 22 is something all the players have waited for and looked forward to, for a long long time. Besides the promising reviews of FIFA Mobile 22 beta, players are now more excited than ever!
FIFA
digitalchumps.com

FIFA Mobile updates coming from EA

Quite a few people are going to enjoy this. Official details below. JANUARY 18 – REDWOOD CITY, Calif. – Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) today launched an expansive update to the hit mobile game EA SPORTS™ FIFA Mobile marking a new era for the globally beloved mobile title and setting it up for live service for years to come. Released initially in 2016, the latest major update to FIFA Mobile provides a sweeping overhaul and an array of enhancements to gameplay, visuals, and audio, improving its authentic and best-in-class gameplay experience for gamers and football fans around the world. The EA SPORTS FIFA Mobile app and the latest update is available now as a free* download worldwide** on the App Store™ for iPhone and iPad and on Google Play™ for Android devices.
FIFA
player.one

RuneScape Scattershot Ninja Strike Update: New Tooltips and Bug Fixes

RuneScape is a fantasy massively multiplayer online role-playing game released in 2001. It is a free-to-play game developed and published by Jagex. Runescape still receives updates after nearly 20 years, and in this update, the Ninja Team is back to introduce the Scattershot. In this update, the Ninjas have added...
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fifa Mobile#Daily Quests#Foundation#Target Tokens#Ovr
geekculture.co

EA Sports FIFA Mobile Gets Serious With Major Changes

Mobile gaming has undoubtedly been on the rise, and over at Electronic Arts, the company behind many of the sports games franchises is making sure they are taking full advantage. For the new season, EA is transforming EA Sports FIFA Mobile as a live service title, together with even more major changes.
VIDEO GAMES
player.one

Call of Duty: Mobile Season 1 "Heist" Launching January 19

Call of Duty: Mobile’s new season called “Heist” is expected to launch this week. It features new maps, a new themed multiplayer mode, new battle pass goodies, and so much more. Read further to find out what’s in store for you in the game’s upcoming season.
VIDEO GAMES
player.one

Chocobo GP Now Out on Android and iOS

There’s already a lot of kart racing games available on mobile, but Square Enix wants to join the fun with Chocobo GP. This one has players go through wild and hectic stages to deliver treasure to the finish line. Available on Android and iOS devices, it’s sure to offer a new kind of experience whether you’re a fan of the Final Fantasy series.
VIDEO GAMES
player.one

Among Us Launching the Friend’s List Feature This Year

Innersloth finally revealed its plans for Among Us this year, and they're exciting. For instance, the Friend's List feature is finally coming, which is something a lot of players have been asking for. In essence, this feature allows players to be in contact with Crewmates that they get along with...
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
FIFA
player.one

Aliens: Fireteam Elite Patch 1.0.2.92826 Now Live

Aliens: Fireteam Elite just got a bit of support from the developer. Patch 1.0.2.92826 went live today and it is solely focused on bug fixes. Improvements have been made in almost all aspects of the game including animation, audio, and weapon and attachments. The patch fixed the loss of progress...
VIDEO GAMES
player.one

Dauntless: Patch 1.9.0 Upgrades the Bounty System; New Dawn Season Begins

A new season has begun for Dauntless, the epic free-to-play action RPG developed by Phoenix Labs. The New Dawn season brings new weekly challenges, story quests, Reward Cache items, and Platinum Store offerings. Specific to this season are Shady Coins that allow you to unlock some pirate-themed cosmetics. The developers...
VIDEO GAMES
SPY

Review: Does Razer’s Zephyr Mask Really Live up to Its Main Task?

When Razer first debuted their Zephyr mask at CES in 2021, dubbed “Project Hazel,” much of the buzz around the device fell into those who were genuinely interested in its features and those who believed it to be another step towards the dystopian hell of our COVID-19 reality. Regardless of where on the spectrum between those two beliefs you fell, chances are good that there was an interest in checking it out for yourself to see what all the fuss was about it. Razer quickly made the mask a reality, debuting the Zephyr in limited quantities last fall — and...
ELECTRONICS
player.one

Albion Online: Lands Awakened Patch 4 Now Available on Test Server

Albion Online: Lands Awakened Patch 4 is now available on the test server. This update is massive, featuring general combat system balancing changes and quality-of-life improvements, among other things. Combat Changes. The developers have made huge changes to the general combat system. Resilience, also known as Focus Fire Protection, is...
VIDEO GAMES
TechHive

Welcome to the new TechHive

We’re finally here. After months of planning, TechHive has a clean new look and feel, and we’re excited to show it off. Among other changes, we have a new article template that should load pages much faster; a new navigational structure that should make it easier to peruse our content; and a cleaner home page design that should compel you to explore more of our articles. But what hasn’t changed is our editorial mission. As always, TechHive remains focused on smart home and home entertainment coverage.
TECHNOLOGY
player.one

Naraka: Bladepoint Wuchen Joins the Fight; Adds Nifty Features

A new update for Naraka: Bladepoint is here, and it introduces a hero with the ability to conjure spirit blades and teleport allies and enemies. In addition, the update brings other new content, improvements, and bug fixes. New Hero. Wuchen, the Mystic Daoist, has joined the fight. Scorned for his...
VIDEO GAMES
player.one

Mechajammer: Update v1.06 Improves Gameplay and UI

Mechajammer is a unique cyberpunk, turn-based RPG where you can recruit members to your party in preparation for large squad assaults. A new update for the game is now available that brings improvements and bug fixes. The game log has received some noteworthy improvements. It will now open by default...
VIDEO GAMES
The Independent

‘Horizon Forbidden West’ pre-order deals: How to save £10 on Playstation’s next big exclusive

Horizon Forbidden West was one of Sony’s most anticipated PS5 releases when it was first announced in June 2020 and since then we’ve had plenty more details about what to expect from this next adventure. For those unfamiliar with the story, a hunter of the Nora tribe, Aloy, must travel across the post-apocalyptic landscape of the United States to take down giant machines that nearly wiped out humanity thousands of years before. It’s one of the many Playstation exclusives set to come out in 2022, and will carry on the story from Horizon Zero Dawn, which took players across the...
VIDEO GAMES
player.one

God of War: The Greek Saga Should Be on PlayStation and PC

God of War has become a household name in the gaming industry, thanks to the amazing revival done by Santa Monica Studio. Its soft reboot for the franchise, GOW (2018), won several awards and is considered one of the best PS4 games. The Success of Soft Reboot and Upcoming Sequel.
VIDEO GAMES
player.one

The Crew 2 Brings The Contractor in Latest Episode

The latest episode of The Crew 2 has dropped and gives everyone access to an exclusive selection of new vehicles. Season 4 Episode 2 is titled The Contractor and offers multiple new ways to enjoy the delivery mode. There are also the usual vehicle and vanity item drops along with the weekly LIVE Summits featured across this new episode. Of course, there’s a new Motorpass as well.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy