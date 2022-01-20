FIFA Mobile Welcomes New Beginnings

Quite a few people are going to enjoy this. Official details below. JANUARY 18 – REDWOOD CITY, Calif. – Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) today launched an expansive update to the hit mobile game EA SPORTS™ FIFA Mobile marking a new era for the globally beloved mobile title and setting it up for live service for years to come. Released initially in 2016, the latest major update to FIFA Mobile provides a sweeping overhaul and an array of enhancements to gameplay, visuals, and audio, improving its authentic and best-in-class gameplay experience for gamers and football fans around the world. The EA SPORTS FIFA Mobile app and the latest update is available now as a free* download worldwide** on the App Store™ for iPhone and iPad and on Google Play™ for Android devices.
