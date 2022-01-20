ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
US 10-year TIPS sell at -0.540% vs -0.566% WI

By Adam Button
 3 days ago

There have been high indirects lately (foreign buyers) but those...

Dollar sell-off slows, US PPI climbs the most in ten years

JPY Outperforms, GBP, AUD Flat, Stocks Fall, Yields Ease. Summary: The Dollar’s sell-off that began this week slowed after US Producer Prices rose less than expected in December. However, the climb in December Wholesale Prices were the biggest on a 12-month basis since data went back to 2010. On the employment front, US Weekly Unemployment Claims rose to 230,000 from 207,000 the previous week, and higher than median forecasts at 199,000. The Dollar Index (USD/DXY), which measures the value of the Greenback against a basket of 6 major currencies settled at 94.80 from 94.90 yesterday and 95.60 Wednesday. After hitting an overnight and near 3-month high at 1.3749, Sterling (GBP/USD) slid to finish little changed at 1.3715 (1.3712 yesterday). Uncertainty over the future of current UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson due to his attendance to a work party despite lockdowns saw limited impact on the British currency. The UK remained well ahead of other major developed nations in its handling of Omicron given its successful rollout of booster jabs. Against the Japanese Yen, the Greenback (USD/JPY) slumped 0.53% to 114.07 (114.50 yesterday). The Euro (EUR/USD) edged up to 1.1460 from 1.1450. Earlier in the week, the shared currency jumped above the 1.1400 resistance threshold after trading below it since the start of 2022. The Australian Dollar (AUD/USD) settled at 0.7285, little changed from 0.7288 yesterday as speculative short bets continued their unwind. Overnight, AUD/USD traded to 0.7314, a fresh 2022 high. The USD/CAD pair finished at 1.2492 from 1.2500. Against the Asian and Emerging Market currencies, the US Dollar was mixed. USD/SGD (US Dollar-Singapore Dollar) closed flat at 1.3455. The USD/THB (Dollar-Thai Baht) pair dipped to 33.22 from 33.27 yesterday. USD/CNH (US Dollar-Offshore Chinese Yuan) closed at 6.3635 from 6.3615.
EURUSD rebounds toward falling 100 hour MA/50% midpoint of recent range

The EURUSD cracked below a trend line on the hourly chart yesterday near 1.1318 on it's way to the lowest level since January 10th. The low price reached 1.1300 in the Asian session today - a nice round, natural level to find support buyers. The price moved higher and after...
US stocks fall again, sending Nasdaq nearer to dreaded 'bear' market

Wall Street stocks tumbled again Friday following a plunge in Netflix shares that sent the Nasdaq further into correction territory, spurring questions of just how far the market will fall. Netflix results "particularly spooked" technology-focused stocks on Friday, said Ross Mayfield, analyst at Baird.
