Usa, from the Hillary Clinton idea to the Biden / Cheney ticket for 2024: the boutades of the newspapers are the mirror of the chaos that reigns among the Dems
Hillary Clinton candidate for the 2024 presidential elections? It might seem like a joke, and in part it is. The proposal started from an editorial of Wall Street Journal, has been discussed, ridiculed, rejected or considered. In all likelihood, this will not materialize. But the mere fact that some may come...d1softballnews.com
Comments / 0