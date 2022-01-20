ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Usa, from the Hillary Clinton idea to the Biden / Cheney ticket for 2024: the boutades of the newspapers are the mirror of the chaos that reigns among the Dems

By James Reno
d1softballnews.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHillary Clinton candidate for the 2024 presidential elections? It might seem like a joke, and in part it is. The proposal started from an editorial of Wall Street Journal, has been discussed, ridiculed, rejected or considered. In all likelihood, this will not materialize. But the mere fact that some may come...

d1softballnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Bernie Sanders calls Arizona Democrats’ censure of Kyrsten Sinema ‘exactly right’

Sen Bernie Sanders appeared eager to escalate the war between various factions of the Democratic Party on Sunday during an interview with CNN in which he stated his support for the censure and potential primarying of a senator who voted against the party’s effort to change the filibuster and pass voting rights legislation.Mr Sanders appeared on CNN’s State of the Union and said that the Arizona Democratic Party was “exactly right” to censure their state senator after Ms Sinema voted with Republicans last week against the Democrats’ voting rights push.“On that particular vote that she and [Sen Joe] Manchin...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Cheney and Kinzinger fire back at Newt Gingrich’s call for them to be arrested if GOP takes House

The two sitting Republicans on the 6 January select committee have hit back at former speaker Newt Gingrich for suggesting they could be prosecuted if and when the GOP retakes Congress.Mr Gingrich made his remarks to Fox News’s Maria Bartiromo on Sunday morning, telling the famously pro-Trump host that under a Republican congressional regime, those who have pursued accountability for last year’s Capitol attack should expect rough treatment from the party’s leaders.“All these people who have been so tough and so mean and so nasty,” he said, “are going to be delivered subpoenas for every document, every conversation, every...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
State
Wisconsin State
State
Tennessee State
State
Ohio State
Axios

Cheney challenger wins big in Wyoming GOP activists' straw poll

Harriet Hageman, the GOP primary candidate endorsed by former President Trump to unseat Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.), won a straw poll held by Wyoming Republican State Central Committee on Saturday, per the Casper Star Tribune. Why it matters: Hageman won 59 votes, while Cheney only amassed six, according to the...
WYOMING STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andrew Stein
Person
Dick Morris
Person
Kamala Harris
Person
Bill Clinton
Person
Walter Mondale
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Hillary Clinton
Person
Russ Feingold
Person
Thomas Friedman
Person
Bernie Sanders
Person
Liz Cheney
Person
Phil Bredesen
Person
Donald Trump
The Independent

Some SC Black Dems want Biden to `try a little bit harder'

Joe Biden s run for the Democratic presidential nomination was all but declared dead as he headed to the South Carolina primary in late February 2020. He had finished fifth in New Hampshire and fourth in Iowa. Still, Biden advised skeptics to withhold judgment until a state with a large pool of Black voters, the most reliable Democratic constituency, had a chance to weigh in.“Too often your loyalty, your commitment, your support for this party has been taken for granted,” he said. “I give you my word as a Biden that I never, ever, ever will.”Black voters delivered, recasting...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dems#Democratic#The Wall Street Journal#Nbc#Democrats#Republican
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
Congress
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Democratic Party

Comments / 0

Community Policy