Restaurants

Inside Passage

By Aimee Rizzo
 6 days ago

Perfect For: Date Night Impressing Out-Of-Towners See And Be Seen. Inside Passage is a bar-within-a-bar, a.k.a. a speakeasy accessible through a sneaky side door inside Rumba. The hype surrounding this underwater adventure-themed cocktail establishment is intense, and if you’d like to check it out on a Friday or Saturday, you probably...

www.theinfatuation.com

Bellota

Perfect For: Big Groups Birthdays Date Night Dining Solo Eating At The Bar Impressing Out of Towners Literally Everyone Special Occasions. We don’t really see the logic in putting massive, designed to the max, and clearly very expensive restaurants in the bottom of big tech buildings. The people that work upstairs get all the free Soylent and Kind bars they need at the office, so why would they venture to the lobby to pay for pasta or pork chops?
Supreme

Perfect For: Casual Weeknight Dinner Drinking Good Cocktails Late Night Eats. Every coming-of-age sitcom has an episode about “fitting in.” The main character does everything possible to be a carbon copy of the other popular kids at school, something goes wrong, and they ultimately learn the hard way that it’s better to just be yourself. Then some inspirational music swells and they hug Bob Saget.
Thai Diner

Perfect For: Birthdays Brunch Date Night Impressing Out of Towners Lunch. When Dorothy said there’s no place like home, it was obvious she hadn’t been to Thai Diner. Dot’s not to blame. She had a lot on her plate, a plate devoid of disco fries slapped with massaman curry. For us modern New Yorkers—even those who, like Dorothy, continue to drag around a gaggle of flawed men—there’s no place like Thai Diner. Home is just where you go between visits.
Hugo’s Frog Bar & Fish House

Perfect For: Big Groups Birthdays Business Meals Classic Establishment Corporate Cards Dinner with the Parents Impressing Out of Towners Private Dining Special Occasions. We’re always looking for new and exciting places to eat. But from time to time, we need to take a step back. Trendy restaurants aren’t always the best choice. Say, when your parents are in town, and you need familiar food, reliable quality, and a plethora of alcohol. You need Hugo’s.
Aether

Perfect For: Drinking Good Cocktails Drinking Good Wine Drinks & A Light Bite. The year is 2011, and the Eagles’ season is about to start. They’re coming off three straight playoff seasons, and they’ve recently signed a bunch of superstars - Nnamdi Asomugha, Jason Babin, and Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie to name a few. Their own players are calling themselves the “dream team.” By all accounts, it’s their year to win the Super Bowl.
The Slanted Door

Perfect For: Classic Establishment Corporate Cards Gluten-Free Options People Watching. The Slanted Door is unequivocally two things: a San Francisco icon, and a “Keep Gettin’ Dem Checks” all-star. When an average restaurant’s lifespan can be measured in months, you have to applaud a place that’s managed to...
Circles + Squares

Perfect For: Casual Weeknight Dinner Impressing Out of Towners Outdoor/Patio Situation Serious Take-Out Operation Walk-Ins Whether you’re in Philly, Los Angeles, or a random fishing town off the coast of Alaska, picking up pizza at most slice shops works the same way. You walk up to the counter, place an order, hand over some cash, wait, get your pizza, leave the store, then eat. It’s simple, easy, and you know exactly what to expect.
Piccino

Perfect For: Brunch Casual Weeknight Dinner Date Night Dining Solo Dinner with the Parents Lunch Special Occasions Walk-Ins Planning a special occasion dinner can sometimes take a bit of effort, like making reservations a month ahead. Which is why Piccino is a beloved spot. The Italian-inspired Californian restaurant in the Dogpatch always guarantees a lovely evening filled with good pizza and wine. More importantly, it’s a beautiful place where it’s always easy to grab a reservation.
Philadelphia

Perfect For: Big Groups Classic Establishment Dining Solo Drinks & A Light Bite Eating At The Bar Walk-Ins The early 2000s were a weird time. Upgrading your phone meant standing in line to get the new Motorola RAZR, and you had to ask a stranger to take your photo in front of the LOVE statue with a bulky digital camera. While most of the things we loved back then have since been put behind glass in museums, some are still roaming the planet alive and well, but mostly forgotten - like Livestrong bracelets and the song “Over And Over Again” by Nelly and Tim McGraw.
One Love Kitchen

Whoever said breakfast is the most important meal of the day has clearly never met us in the midst of a 2pm no-lunch hangry tantrum when we start signing off emails with ‘bye or something’. Yes, lunch is very important. It’s the meal that gets you to dinnertime. One place we love to hit up for a seriously satisfying lunch situation is One Love Kitchen, a casual Caribbean spot on Crouch Hill that went from street food stall to bricks and mortar site in the midst of the pandemic. Certified wrap artistes, their £8 jerk chicken wrap is smoky, spicy, tender, filling, and so many other things that will have you walking up the street with garlic sauce down your top and a big old smile on your face. If you’re swinging by in the evening, get involved in the curried goat or pair the brown stew fish with an episode of your favourite podcast for a top solo dinner experience. Because yes, we do think dinner is important too.
La Scarola

Perfect For: Big Groups Casual Weeknight Dinner Date Night First/Early in the Game Dates Literally Everyone. There may technically be better Italian food in the city, but in our technical opinion, there aren’t many places offering a better food and ambience combination than La Scarola. They are doin’ the d*mn thing when it comes to heaping portions of Italian food at affordable prices, which might as well be the technical term for being awesome.
The Duck Inn

Perfect For: Date Night Day Drinking Outdoor/Patio Situation. On the corner of Eleanor and Loomis just off the Chicago River, the first thing you’ll notice about The Duck Inn is it’s a pretty good sized cocktail lounge with a big bar. You can hang out over some drinks, or dabble in snacks like fried cheese curds with bloody mary ketchup, duck and foie tamale, and a duck fat dog. And we wouldn’t judge if that was the extent of your trip, but you’d be missing out by not hitting up the smaller main dining room in back.
Madera Kitchen

You’ve only watched the teaser for that new stoner-buddy-action-horror-comedy, but you already know you’re going to love it. It stars all the celebrities who are both hot and funny, and your friends are already quoting the trailer. So you head to the theater on opening night, ready to write a Twitter thread on how this film is redefining the future of action-horror-comedies. But pretty early on, you realize all the good parts were in the trailer. By the middle, you’re bored. Idris Elba only takes his shirt off once. And what you knew had the potential to be a truly great film is actually just okay.
King

How much you like a restaurant obviously depends heavily on the food. Atmosphere is important as well—but sometimes what matters most is who you’re eating with. And at King, that’s especially the case. On one visit to King, we came with someone we’re going to call a...
Leopold's

On our last visit to Leopold's, we got challenged to a boot chugging contest by the table next to us. It’s that kind of place. Leopold’s is San Francisco’s German-Austrian party cabin, and it's always a good time, due to an extensive and delicious beer list that makes up for the mostly forgettable food.
Boeufhaus

Perfect For: Date Night Eating At The Bar First/Early in the Game Dates Impressing Out of Towners. Chicago steakhouses are like Jay Cutler interceptions: there are many, and you know they’ll keep on coming. They’re all similar, with big sweeping spaces, standard side dishes, and formal service. Boeufhaus, however, is a Chicago steakhouse that stands uniquely its own.
Bestia

Perfect For: Corporate Cards Date Night Fine Dining Impressing Out of Towners Special Occasions. Have you watched Jurassic Park lately? The original, not the one with Bryce Dallas Howard running around in five-inch white heels. Rewatching one of the best movies of all time can be a bit nerve-wracking. What if it doesn’t hold up? What if those velociraptors looked great in 1993, but today look like knock-off bitmojis? Everything you thought and knew about something you loved might suddenly feel quite different.
RPM Steak

Perfect For: Big Groups Birthdays Business Meals Celebrity Sightings Corporate Cards Date Night Delivery Dinner with the Parents Gluten-Free Options Impressing Out of Towners Private Dining See And Be Seen Special Occasions. We were prepared to hate RPM. The idea that some fauxlebrities (an Apprentice winner and E! News anchor)...
Prime 112

Before Miami’s latest wave of excruciatingly sceney, impossible-to-book restaurants, there was Prime 112. Since the early 2000s, The South of Fifth steakhouse has been the place for celebrities (and people who have convinced themselves they are celebrities) in search of a big night out involving steak and a stiff cocktail. Look, if your idea of a great dinner doesn’t involve a dining room full of people rubbernecking to see if that’s an NBA player sitting over there in the corner, you might hate it here. But the restaurant still has a certain old school electricity to it—with its dark dining room, brick pillars, and seared steaks being carried around the cramped dining room. Just don’t bet on walking in without a reservation, especially during the peak winter months. And, yes, you still have to call them on an actual phone to make one.
