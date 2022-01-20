Inside Passage

Before Miami’s latest wave of excruciatingly sceney, impossible-to-book restaurants, there was Prime 112. Since the early 2000s, The South of Fifth steakhouse has been the place for celebrities (and people who have convinced themselves they are celebrities) in search of a big night out involving steak and a stiff cocktail. Look, if your idea of a great dinner doesn’t involve a dining room full of people rubbernecking to see if that’s an NBA player sitting over there in the corner, you might hate it here. But the restaurant still has a certain old school electricity to it—with its dark dining room, brick pillars, and seared steaks being carried around the cramped dining room. Just don’t bet on walking in without a reservation, especially during the peak winter months. And, yes, you still have to call them on an actual phone to make one.
