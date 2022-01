FULLERTON (CBSLA) – New drugs to treat COVID-19 symptoms have been touted as much needed weapons to help control the pandemic, but some doctors and medical centers are wondering why they haven’t yet received them. Jan. 25, 2022 (CBSLA) “I have better luck asking my patients to go out there and find Cryptonite than finding these medications at this point,” said. Dr. Thomas Yadegar, a pulmonary critical care physician in Tarzana. Dr. Yadegar said he’s tried to get the new antiviral pills for his immune-compromised COVID patients, but that they are extremely hard to come by. He said he’s not had any success...

FULLERTON, CA ・ 48 MINUTES AGO