The world of cinema has always been a good source of inspiration to create stage musicals. Sometimes the transition is magical and evolves the fictional world to a higher level. And then there are some that were great tries, but the movies are still the superior medium. It seems to be the smaller the movie, the better the musical. It’s not true in all cases, but when movies are very well known and beloved, it can be tough to sway people to watch them in a different format. Regardless, movies will always be a constant source of musical inspiration, whether they be the good, the bad, or the ugly. Hey, there’s an idea…

MOVIES ・ 10 DAYS AGO