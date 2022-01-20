BrightSpire Capital adjusts book value following portfolio sale

Over the last two decades, active fund managers have seen part of their assets under management (AUM) being scooped up by companies offering low-cost passive investment vehicles such as exchange-traded funds (ETFs). Equity markets have practically known only one direction since the great financial crisis and hence, investors in index-tracking ETFs did very well. However, such a large cap momentum strategy is unlikely to guarantee outsized returns ad infinitum – in fact quite the contrary. As mindless contributions to index funds continue, increasing the market capitalization of the most expensive companies in the world, active management strategies are becoming more and more profitable again. And it is especially wealthy individuals, family offices, insurers and pension funds that place their trust in renowned active fund managers. Such customers are not expected to suddenly develop their own strategies or choose the cheaper route via index funds.

MARKETS ・ 3 DAYS AGO