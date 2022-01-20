BrightSpire Capital adjusts book value following portfolio sale

I just sold the most emotional piece of real estate I’ve ever owned. It was the first investment property we ever purchased. This property is literally responsible for my real estate career. We made the purchase in 1999. It is an office duplex with 1,820 square feet on each side. In 2006, we purchased the corner lot next to it and built a 3,841-square-foot garden-style, two-story office building to house our growing real estate businesses. Over time, the office-duplex took on a quasi-retail focus with tenants looking more like retail businesses than office tenants. The complex of two buildings has had as many as 20 different companies occupying space in the development. Recently, we added the two 1,820-square-foot industrial buildings next door, bringing the portfolio square footage to over 11,000 square feet.
