Annie Awards Go Virtual and Push Ceremony to March

By Marco Vito Oddo
Collider
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor the second consecutive year, the Annie Awards are going virtual. Additionally, the award ceremony was pushed from February to March to give the International Animated Film Association (ASIFA) the time to implement necessary changes, taken in the face of rising COVID-19 cases due to the global spread of the Omicron...

collider.com

The Hollywood Reporter

Annie Awards Go Virtual Due to Omicron Spread; Live Event Canceled

In response to the rapid spread of the omicron variant, the ASIFA-Hollywood board said its 49th annual Annie Awards for animation has been moved to a virtual format and will stream live March 12. Previously, a live ceremony was scheduled for Feb. 26 at UCLA’s Royce Hall. “When we announced that the Annies would be in person this year on Feb. 26, the Omicron variant was not even on the horizon,” said Frank Gladstone, ASIFA’s executive director, in a statement. “But now it is here and so highly infectious that, after much debate and discussion, ASIFA’s board of directors has decided, in an abundance of caution, to once again move to a virtual ceremony. We’ve also moved the date of the event by two weeks to give our production crew time to gather and edit the huge amount of additional material it takes to construct the virtual ceremony.” Leading the feature nominations this year is Disney’s Raya and the Last Dragon with 10 nominations, Disney’s Encanto with nine; and Pixar’s Luca and Sony Pictures Animation/Netflix’s The Mitchells vs. The Machines with eight apiece. Nominations were announced last month.  
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

Producers Guild Awards Pushed to March Over COVID-Concerns

The 2022 Producers Guild Awards is the latest event to be postponed amid the surge in COVID-19 cases and the omicron variant, the Producers Guild of America has announced. The new ceremony will take place on March 19 at the Fairmont Century Plaza Hotel in Los Angeles. It was originally scheduled for Feb. 26. Attendees for the ceremony will need to provide proof of vaccination and booster, if eligible, and a recent negative COVID-19 test. Nominations for the children’s, sports and short-form categories will now be announced on Tuesday, January 18. The winners in those categories will be announced at the PGA Awards’...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Hollywood Reporter

Third Annual Society of Composers & Lyricists Awards Pushed Back to March

The third annual Society of Composers & Lyricists Awards, originally scheduled to take place Feb. 1, have been pushed back to March 8, 2022. The ceremony will still take place at the Skirball Cultural Center in Los Angeles. The move came as a result of the alarming surge of COVID-19 cases, exacerbated by the omicron variant, in L.A. County over the last few weeks. As a result, the final voting period has been extended, beginning Monday, Jan. 17, until Friday, Feb. 25, with the polls closing at 5 p.m. PST. “This will allow our many members, who have been impacted by the surge in Covid-19, additional time to review all the nominees’ excellent work,” said SCL President Ashley Irwin in a statement. “We look forward to celebrating our members’ outstanding work with you all. The official awards invitation follows next week.” Nominees for the ceremony were announced on Jan. 4 with composers Nicholas Britell and Jonny Greenwood and songwriter Diane Warren among the multiple nominees.  
LOS ANGELES, CA
flickdirect.com

Critics Choice Awards New Ceremony Date in Competition with BAFTAs

The Critics Choice Awards have announced their new ceremony date as March 13, which is also the same date that the BAFTA Film Awards in London will take place. In the announcement, Critics Choice Association CEO Joey Berlin said, "Following the science and tracking the course of the Omicron variant, we believe that March 13th will be the right day to properly honor the finest achievements in film and television during the past year. We could have proceeded with our original January 9th date with limited attendance or switched to a virtual awards show like we did last year, but we decided to wait until we could safely gather in person and truly celebrate with the creative community, industry leaders and our CCA members all together in one beautiful setting for all the world to see."
MOVIES
Daily Mail

Critics Choice Awards announce new air date of March 13 after ceremony was postponed due to COVID-19

The Critics Choice Awards has announced it will air live Sunday, March 13 after it was previously postponed due to COVID-19. The Critics Choice Association said in a statement Thursday they would be moving forward with an in-person event and working with the Los Angeles County Public Health Department 'to ensure that the proper COVID-19 protocols to keep all attendees safe and comfortable will be in place' by March 13.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Collider

Why the Academy Awards Should Introduce a Best Voice-Over Performance Category

It’s no secret that the Academy Awards, despite being a ceremony dedicated to recognizing the best in cinema, has some serious oversights in terms of its categories. Several core elements of many films just aren’t represented here, depriving talented artists of numerous fields of a critical opportunity to get an appreciation for their hard work. For many years, one of the most discussed missing Oscars categories has been one for stunt performers, which is very much needed. The Emmys recently awarded their first stunt performer. However, another shocking absence from the Academy Awards is a category for Best Voice-Over Performance, which needs to be rectified for a slew of important reasons.
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Producers Guild Postpones 2022 Awards Ceremony Amid COVID-19 Surge

The Producers Guild of America has postponed the 33rd Producers Guild Awards due to the COVID-19 Omicron variant, the guild announced on Thursday. The awards ceremony was originally scheduled for Feb. 26 but will now take place on March 19 at the Fairmont Century Plaza Hotel in Los Angeles, California. The Producers Guild will work closely with government officials and health experts to protect all staff and attendees of the ceremony. At this time, attendees will be required to be fully vaccinated with a booster, if eligible, and they must also provide a negative COVID-19 test. Due to the postponement of the awards,...
mxdwn.com

Grammy Awards Announce New Date For Ceremony

The Grammys, everyone’s favorite music awards show, was postponed earlier this month. Now, the Recording Academy has revealed the event’s new date and location. The Grammys 2022 will be taking place April 3 in Las Vegas, Nevada at the MGM Grand Garden Arena. The original date for the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Collider

Apple, Skydance Media Ink Multi-Year Deal for Slate of Live Action Movies

Apple and Skydance Media are now set to work on a slew of new live-action films thanks to a new deal between the producer and Apple Original Films. It's a rather unsurprising move given the two inked a similar deal for animated projects nearly a year ago which brought them Luck and Spellbound along with the animated series The Search for Wandla. With the acquisition, Apple is seizing the means of production away from Paramount and continuing the trend towards streamers controlling big-budget releases.
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Sundance: Amy Poehler on What She Learned About Lucille Ball Directing Doc ‘Lucy and Desi’

The documentary Lucy and Desi chronicles the rise of comedy icon Lucille Ball and her relationship with Desi Arnaz. The film, which will premiere at the Sundance Film Festival on Jan. 22 before heading to Amazon on March 4, also marks Amy Poehler’s first foray into the documentary directing space. Poehler has directed features before, including Netflix’s Wine Country, as well as episodes of her TV show Parks and Recreation. But when speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, the actress-writer-producer-director says she’s always had respect for the documentary as a separate art form. Digging into the life and relationship of Ball and...
THEATER & DANCE
Deadline

2022 Awards Season Calendar – Dates For The Oscars, SAG, BAFTAs & More

UPDATED with latest: There was a glut of great TV, movies and music to celebrate in 2021, but 2022 isn’t allowing much room for celebration. Many awards events were canceled, moved or modified as New York and Los Angeles smashed daily Covid records due to Omicron. The winter months are proving challenging for red carpet and ballroom events where crowds gather in confined spaces. Then again, Covid prevention measures are becoming more sophisticated, and many organizations have contingency plans baked into their event preparation, with the first weeks of 2022 looking like a “break glass in case of emergency” situation for many. Here...
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Hatching’ (‘Pahanhautoja’): Film Review | Sundance 2022

More often than not in classic dark fairy tales, mothers are notable by their absence, frequently making way for sinister stepmothers. By contrast, in Finnish director Hanna Bergholm’s compellingly creepy first feature, Hatching, the syrupy sweet mother is a suffocating presence; her fixation with creating a pristine picture of domestic harmony instead contributes to the birth of a monster. A highly original coming-of-age thriller in which a troubled pre-adolescence sparks a horrifically physical war between the ego and the id, this body-horror nightmare explores what happens to the maternal instinct when love is replaced by an unnatural obsession with perfection. Premiering...
MOVIES
Collider

'The Munsters' Reboot Confirms Catherine Schell's Casting with New Image

Rob Zombie has rarely shied away from the chance to show fans set images from his upcoming reboot of The Munsters. Since production began, the director has been consistently sharing set photos on Instagram of different cast members, sets and props. In his newest update, Zombie confirms actress Catherine Schell as part of the cast and reveals a first look of her character Zoya Krupp.
Deadline

Sundance Review: Amy Poehler Directs A Touching Documentary Portrait Of ‘Lucy And Desi’

Apparently it is the season to celebrate the iconic marriage and professional relationship of Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz. Aaron Sorkin wrote and directed a penetrating, funny, revealing, and ultimately moving film, Being The Ricardos which covers a lot of ground in the Lucy/Desi world using dramatic license to place several real events in their lives all in the course of one week of production on I Love Lucy. Although starring Nicole Kidman and Javier Bardem as the iconic pair, it felt quite real and actually was as you discover watching Amy Poehler’s marvelous love letter to their lives and times in Lucy And Desi, which like Ricardos will be...
Collider

Disney and Pixar's Top 5 Most Innovative Animation Technologies, Explained

Before the Disney name became tied to the monolithic global empire that it is today, it was solely the name of a fledging studio bent on advancing the medium of animation at every opportunity. In 1928, the Mickey Mouse debut Steamboat Willie was the first cartoon short to feature a synchronized soundtrack. Not long after, Flowers and Trees brought a forest of colors to life in the first colorized cartoon. These and other breakthroughs culminated in the world’s first animated film, Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs. For nearly a century, technological innovations have been the backbone of many of Disney’s enterprises, but well before their advancements in live entertainment and theme park attractions, some of animation's greatest technical landmarks came from under the Disney name, pioneering the industry at large along the way.
ENTERTAINMENT
The Independent

Voices: Oscar contender CODA is only halfway there when it comes to representation

Disability is catnip for the Oscars. Between 1988 and 2019, Variety reported that a third of lead actor winners were portraying a character with a disability – from Dustin Hoffman who won in 1989 for Rain Man, to Eddie Redmayne who picked up his golden statuette in 2015 for The Theory Of Everything. They were all in one way or another engaged in what those of us who actually live with a disability sometimes refer to as “cripping up”. By contrast, there have been just two winning actors with actual disabilities in the 91-year history of the awards. Harold Russell, who lost his hands in the...
CELEBRITIES
Collider

Sofia Vergara Is a Cartel Queenpin in First Image for Netflix's 'Griselda' From 'Narcos' Creators

Netflix revealed the full cast and first image of Griselda, a six-episode limited series following the real-life story of Colombian cartel crimelord Griselda Blanco. Starring Modern Family’s Sofia Vergara as the titular criminal, the series is being produced by the creative team behind Narcos, which previously explored the life of Colombian drug dealer Pablo Escobar.
Collider

'Something in the Dirt': Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead on Making a Sci-Fi Stoner Film and Working on 'Moon Knight'

Writer/director duo Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead may not be household names, but they are two of the best filmmakers working today. They first broke on to the scene with the 2012 horror film Resolution and since then they've made a series of mind-melting, genre-bending, kick-ass movies that all build a trippy shared universe. Their latest film, Something in the Dirt, just premiered at the 2022 Sundance Film Festival, and it stars Benson and Moorhead as two neighbors who witness supernatural events in their apartment building in Los Angeles and decide to make a documentary about their experience and make some cash while they're at it, but they quickly find themselves spiraling out of control as they dig themselves deeper into a rabbit hole of conspiracy theories and strange mysteries. I got the chance to talk to Benson and Moorhead about the film ahead of its Sundance debut, and can already say this is unlike any film they've made, and whether you're already a fan or have never heard of them, you'll want to dive deep into the Something in the Dirt rabbit hole.
LOS ANGELES, CA

