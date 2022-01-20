The Travelers Companies Non-GAAP EPS of $5.20 beats by $1.40, earned premiums of $8.02B beats by $20M

Schlumberger press release (NYSE:SLB): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.41 beats by $0.02. Revenue of $6.22B (+12.5% Y/Y) beats by $130M. CEO comment: “Looking ahead into 2022, the industry macro fundamentals are very favorable, due to the combination of projected steady demand recovery, an increasingly tight supply market, and supportive oil prices. We believe this will result in a material step up in industry capital spending with simultaneous double-digit growth in international and North American markets. Absent any further COVID-related disruption, oil demand is expected to exceed prepandemic levels before the end of the year and to further strengthen in 2023. These favorable market conditions are strikingly similar to those experienced during the last industry supercycle, suggesting that resurgent global demand-led capital spending will result in an exceptional multiyear growth cycle.

