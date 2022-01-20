ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

The Travelers Companies Non-GAAP EPS of $5.20 beats by $1.40, earned premiums of $8.02B beats by $20M

By Gaurav Batavia
Seekingalpha.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Travelers Companies press release (NYSE:TRV): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of $5.20 beats by $1.40. Earned premiums of $8.02B (+7.2%...

seekingalpha.com

Seekingalpha.com

Philips Non-GAAP EPS of €0.57, revenue of €4.94B

Philips press release (NYSE:PHG): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of €0.57; GAAP EPS of €0.16. Revenue of €4.94B (-5.7% Y/Y). Comparable order intake increased 4%, driven by double-digit growth in the Diagnosis & Treatment businesses. Comparable sales declined by 10% due to headwinds caused by global supply chain challenges,...
Seekingalpha.com

CommVault Systems FQ3 2022 Earnings Preview

CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) is scheduled to announce FQ3 earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th, before market open. The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.65 (+14.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $195.04M (+3.7% Y/Y). Over the last 2 years, CVLT has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has...
Seekingalpha.com

NextEra Energy Partners Q4 2021 Earnings Preview

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th, before market open. The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.27 (-68.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $358.81M (+69.3% Y/Y). Over the last 1 year, NEP has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and...
Seekingalpha.com

Grab Holdings drops despite new overweight rating at Morgan Stanley

Shares of Grab Holdings (NASDAQ:GRAB), the Southeast Asian ride sharing and food delivery co. that went public in December through a de-spacing deal, fell 6.4% despite a new overweight rating at Morgan Stanley. GRAB is initiated with a price target of $8.40/share and its poised to capture "structural" growth of...
Seekingalpha.com

United Microelectronics Q4 2021 Earnings Preview

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th, before market open. The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.21 (+31.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.07B (+30.2% Y/Y). Over the last 1 year, UMC has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has...
Seekingalpha.com

Polaris Q4 2021 Earnings Preview

Polaris (NYSE:PII) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th, before market open. The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.03 (-39.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.13B (-1.4% Y/Y). Over the last 2 years, PII has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten...
Seekingalpha.com

Schlumberger Non-GAAP EPS of $0.41 beats by $0.02, revenue of $6.22B beats by $130M

Schlumberger press release (NYSE:SLB): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.41 beats by $0.02. Revenue of $6.22B (+12.5% Y/Y) beats by $130M. CEO comment: “Looking ahead into 2022, the industry macro fundamentals are very favorable, due to the combination of projected steady demand recovery, an increasingly tight supply market, and supportive oil prices. We believe this will result in a material step up in industry capital spending with simultaneous double-digit growth in international and North American markets. Absent any further COVID-related disruption, oil demand is expected to exceed prepandemic levels before the end of the year and to further strengthen in 2023. These favorable market conditions are strikingly similar to those experienced during the last industry supercycle, suggesting that resurgent global demand-led capital spending will result in an exceptional multiyear growth cycle.
Seekingalpha.com

Goldman Sachs expands annual bonus pool by 40%-50%, reflecting record year

After the investment banking industry saw record M&A activity in 2021, Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) pushes up its annual bonus pool for the best performing investment bankers by 40%-50%, Reuters reports, citing three people with direct knowledge of the matter. Goldman (GS) CFO Denis Coleman said earlier this week that the...
Seekingalpha.com

Kinder Morgan guides for 40% profit boost to $2.5B in 2022

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) +0.4% post-market after reporting a slight Q4 earnings beat and distributable cash flow of $0.48/share, vs. $0.55 in the year-ago quarter and $0.47 consensus estimate. Kinder Morgan says DCF/share was down Y/Y primarily due to higher sustaining capital spending than in the prior-year quarter. For the full...
Seekingalpha.com

Comerica GAAP EPS of $1.66 beats by $0.08, revenue of $750M beats by $16.02M

Comerica press release (NYSE:CMA): Q4 GAAP EPS of $1.66 beats by $0.08. Revenue of $750M (+2.2% Y/Y) beats by $16.02M. The allowance for credit losses decreased $21 million to $618 million at December 31, 2021, reflecting a reduction in criticized loans and sustained favorable economic forecasts. As a percentage of total loans, the allowance for credit losses was 1.26 percent, a decrease of 7 basis points.
Seekingalpha.com

ASML Holding GAAP EPS of €4.27 beats by €0.50, revenue of €4.98B misses by €130M

ASML Holding press release (NASDAQ:ASML): Q4 GAAP EPS of €4.27 beats by €0.50. Revenue of €4.98B (-5.0% Y/Y) misses by €130M. Q4 net bookings of €7.1 billion. ASML expects Q1 2022 net sales between €3.3 billion and €3.5 billion and a gross margin of around 49%. The lower net sales guidance for the first quarter is due to a significant number of fast shipments, translating to approximately €2 billion of expected revenue shift from the first quarter to subsequent quarters.
Seekingalpha.com

Bank of America GAAP EPS of $0.82 beats by $0.06, revenue of $22.06B misses by $130M

Bank of America press release (NYSE:BAC): Q4 GAAP EPS of $0.82 beats by $0.06. Revenue of $22.06B (+9.8% Y/Y) misses by $130M. Net interest income up $1.2 billion, or 11%, to $11.4 billion, driven by strong deposit growth and investment of excess liquidity – Noninterest income up 8% to $10.7 billion, driven by record asset management fees and record investment banking revenue.
