This is already a day of megaton coocoo bananas news, so sure, let’s toss in the release date and new Netflix trailer for one of the most anticipated video games around — The Cuphead Show! from Studio MDHR. Yep, Netflix and Studio MDHR have a beautiful new trailer and a February 18, 2022 release date for The Cuphead Show! to show off to the world. The old-timey flavor of the brutal boss rush video game is largely retained in the new trailer, which is truly even more of a visual feast than I was expecting. I completely understand why it took so long to get this project together now.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 5 DAYS AGO