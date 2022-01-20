Steelers Can Re-Sign Dwayne Haskins For Cheaper Than Expected

Bengals RB Joe Mixon thinks that the team has more left in the tank and can improve offensively on their way to the franchise’s first Super Bowl victory. “We’re here to win. We don’t care about some theory that everybody [else is] worried about,” Mixon said, via Jake Rice of Bengals.com. “We know what we’ve got in front of us, we know what we have to do in order to get where we want to be, we got the path laid out for us. At the same time, as we’ve been saying for these past I don’t know how many weeks now, we control our own destiny and we just got to keep on pushing and keep on getting better each and every week. We try to pride ourselves on going out there and being real warriors, to be honest. We’ve been doing really well on the road against very good teams. We like to go out there (and handle) business and do whatever we can to always come out on top. We pretty much get prepared throughout the week, pretty much go ahead and do that. We’ve got to figure out, ways to play complete games. We have yet to do that. We’re definitely getting better, on each side of the ball and also on special teams. I [feel] like we’ve yet to play our best football. And I think that within these next couple of opportunities that we are able to have, I think that we’re going to put it all together here shortly.”

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO