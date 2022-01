Phantom Projects Theatre Group is celebrating its 25th anniversary and the opening of the Phantom Projects Theatre at the La Habra Depot Theatre with a Benefit Concert for the Arts, featuring Aloe Blacc and Maya Jupiter on Saturday, January 25th, 5-10 pm. The non-profit theatre group was almost forced to close down last year, but with your attendance, can bounce back and resume supporting underserved communities with the power of the performing arts. In addition to the performance, there will also be a silent auction for a variety of prizes. Ticket prices range from $65 to $225. The event will be held at the DepotTheatre, 311 S. Euclid St., La Habra 90631.

