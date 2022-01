With six of Wauwatosa’s eight common council seats now up for grabs, change could be coming to the suburb. Two of the candidates, if they win, would be among the first people of color to hold a seat on Wauwatosa’s common council, joining Margaret Arney, a female African American candidate for alder in District 2, who is running unopposed and is poised to make history. Running for the seat in District 5 is Sean Lowe, the current chair of the city’s Equity and Inclusion Commission. Over in District 8, former Ad Hoc Committee Chair John Larry also has his eyes set on a council seat.

WAUWATOSA, WI ・ 5 DAYS AGO