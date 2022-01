Billie Eilish is in Charlie Puth's corner. For the past six months, Benny Blanco has been coming for the "See You Again" singer on TikTok for some unknown reason, posting numerous videos dissing everything from Puth's online presence to his knowledge of musical theory, and even going so far as to tell him he should quit music entirely. And while no one knows exactly what Blanco's beef is, Eilish is now stepping in to defend Puth against his attacks by taking the producer down a notch with one of his own disses.

MUSIC ・ 12 DAYS AGO