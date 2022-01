Dale Earnhardt Jr. was voted NASCAR’s most popular driver a record 15 times. He didn’t forget “Junior Nation” on his way into the Hall of Fame. “When I stumbled, you guys were right there ready to lift me back up,” Earnhardt said to his fans. “There were times when I absolutely needed you — and you never let me down. We won together, and we lost together. ... You should know that I don’t go into this Hall of Fame alone. I go in with you, and I go in because of you."

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO