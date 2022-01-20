ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Peloton to temporarily halt production.

The price of Peloton stock is down 15% in reaction to a internal document...

Peloton shares tumble after company halts production on connected fitness products due to falling demand

Peloton’s stock price fell by as much as 25 per cent following reports that the company was halting production of its fitness products.The firm is taking the action as consumer demand for its connected bikes and treadmills slows and it looks to control costs, according to internal documents seen by CNBC.Peloton, which became a popular pandemic purchase as people exercised at home, plans to pause production of its Bike in February and March, said CNBC.It had already paused production of its premium Bike+ in December and will continue that until June.It will also pause production of its Treadmill for six...
Peloton Interactive is halting production of bikes and treadmills due to soft demand

Peloton Interactive (PTON -16.5%) drops sharply after the company is reported to have made the decision to temporarily halt production of connected fitness products due to slowing demand. A Peloton memo seen by CNBC pointed to a "significant reduction" in demand globally due to shoppers’ price sensitivity and increased competitor...
