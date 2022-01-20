Peloton to temporarily halt production.

Peloton’s stock price fell by as much as 25 per cent following reports that the company was halting production of its fitness products.The firm is taking the action as consumer demand for its connected bikes and treadmills slows and it looks to control costs, according to internal documents seen by CNBC.Peloton, which became a popular pandemic purchase as people exercised at home, plans to pause production of its Bike in February and March, said CNBC.It had already paused production of its premium Bike+ in December and will continue that until June.It will also pause production of its Treadmill for six...

MARKETS ・ 3 DAYS AGO