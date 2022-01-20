ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
"Charreada" to Open February 4 at the Branigan Cultural Center

The Branigan Cultural Center, 501 N. Main St., announces the opening of a new exhibition, “Charreada,” featuring dynamic photographs by Mel Stone of the Mexican rodeo arena and the charreada, as well as the expertise of the riders who participate in its competitive events.

"Charreada” will be on view from February 4 to April 23, 2022.

Local photographer Mel Stone’s photographs capture the drama and excitement of the Mexican rodeo arena and the charreada. From backstage preparations for the women’s competitive riding event, to a man riding a bucking bronco or practicing lassoing moves on the sidelines, Stone brings to life a tradition that dates to the early settlement of Mexico.

The charreada is a competition that features nine scoring events for men that demonstrate the skill and proficiency of lassoing, controlling a horse, and other animal handling techniques. A 10th equestrian event for women has been established, called the escaramuza. In the escaramuza, teams of women, in colorful decorative outfits, participate in riding horses in precisely choreographed patterns.

The museum is open from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, and from 9 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. Saturday. The museum is accessible via RoadRUNNER Transit Route 1, Stop 1.

For information, visit the Museums System website at MUSEUMS | Las Cruces, NM (las-cruces.org) or follow us on Facebook and Instagram @LCMuseums, or call 575/541-2154.

Monday Business Watch

Algernon D'Ammassa with the Las Cruces Sun-News brings us the latest news. This week: Minimum wage work session held in Las Cruces, New Mexico event to showcase local food and products, and a new entertainment center is planned in Las Cruces.
