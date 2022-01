I think we all know that big tech holds a lot of power. What many are not aware of, however, is the almost monopolistic way they control their app stores. They control everything from requiring the app developers use their payment system for in-app purchases, and charge them 30% to do so. This greatly limits the ability of the app developers to turn a profit, and often these charges are passed directly on to the consumer (us). They also promote their apps above those of others as well as make it extremely difficult for the developers to communicate directly with their users.

INTERNET ・ 20 HOURS AGO