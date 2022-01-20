ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fat Joe Says He Has to Remind His Family They Don’t Have Money Like Dr. Dre or Jay-Z

By Aleia Woods
 4 days ago
Fat Joe isn't living above his means and he makes sure his family is aware that they must follow suit. During a recent appearance on the I am Athlete podcast, which premiered on YouTube on Monday (Jan. 17), Joey Crack explained to former NFL players-turned-podcast hosts Brandon Marshall, Chad "Ochocinco" Johnson,...

