Neutralizing antibodies against the SARS-CoV-2 Delta and Omicron variants following heterologous CoronaVac plus BNT162b2 booster vaccination

By Eddy PÃ©rez-Then
 6 days ago

We are providing an unedited version of this manuscript to give early access to its findings. Before final publication, the manuscript will undergo further editing. Please note there may be errors present which affect the content, and all legal disclaimers apply. The recent emergence of the SARS-CoV-2 Omicron variant...

Nature.com

SARS-CoV-2 Omicron variant is highly sensitive to molnupiravir, nirmatrelvir, and the combination

Since the first outbreak in late 2019, the RNA genome of SARS-CoV-2 has been undergoing constant evolution. This is largely attributed to the viral polymerase that is intrinsically error prone and the selection pressures exerted by the host immune system. Several variants of concern harboring multiple mutations in the spike protein have emerged in the past year. The currently fast-spreading Omicron variant contains many more mutations compared with the previous variants, and most of these mutations are located around the receptor binding domain of the spike protein.1 This would dramatically, although not completely, compromise the efficacy of the existing COVID-19 vaccines.2 Nearly all the monoclonal antibodies developed for treating COVID-19 are directed to the spike protein to prevent virus entry into human cells. Thus, it is not surprising that most of these antibodies are not effective against the Omicron variant.3 Prompted by the potentially devastating impact of this new variant, we evaluated the effectiveness of two clinically available direct-acting antiviral agents on the Omicron variant in relevant experimental models.
NIH Director's Blog

Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2: Genomics, transmissibility, and responses to current COVID-19 vaccines

Currently, the SARS-CoV-2 has been spread worldwide as the Omicron variant. This variant is a heavily mutated virus and designated as a variant of concern by the World Health Organization (WHO). WHO cautioned that the Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2 held a very high risk of infection, reigniting anxieties about the economy's recovery from the two-year pandemic. The extensively mutated Omicron variant is likely to spread internationally, posing a high risk of infection surges with serious repercussions in some areas. According to preliminary data, the Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2 has a higher risk of reinfection. On the other hand, whether the current COVID-19 vaccines could effectively resistant the new strain is still under investigation. However, there is very limited information on the current situation of the Omicron variant, such as genomics, transmissibility, efficacy of vaccines, treatment, and management. This review focused on the genomics, transmission, and effectiveness of vaccines against the Omicron variant, which will be helpful for further investigation of a new variant of SARS-CoV-2. This article is protected by copyright. All rights reserved.
Nature.com

An infectious SARS-CoV-2 B.1.1.529 Omicron virus escapes neutralization by therapeutic monoclonal antibodies

The emergence of the highly transmissible B.1.1.529 Omicron variant of severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) is concerning for antibody countermeasure efficacy because of the number of mutations in the spike protein. In this study, we tested a panel of anti-receptor-binding domain monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) corresponding to those in clinical use by Vir Biotechnology (S309, the parent mAb of VIR-7831 (sotrovimab)), AstraZeneca (COV2-2196 and COV2-2130, the parent mAbs of AZD8895 and AZD1061), Regeneron (REGN10933 and REGN10987), Eli Lilly (LY-CoV555 and LY-CoV016) and Celltrion (CT-P59) for their ability to neutralize an infectious B.1.1.529 Omicron isolate. Several mAbs (LY-CoV555, LY-CoV016, REGN10933, REGN10987 and CT-P59) completely lost neutralizing activity against B.1.1.529 virus in both Vero-TMPRSS2 and Vero-hACE2-TMPRSS2 cells, whereas others were reduced (COV2-2196 and COV2-2130 combination, ~12-fold decrease) or minimally affected (S309). Our results suggest that several, but not all, of the antibodies in clinical use might lose efficacy against the B.1.1.529 Omicron variant.
Nature.com

T cell epitopes in SARS-CoV-2 proteins are substantially conserved in the Omicron variant

Cellular & Molecular Immunology (2022)Cite this article. In November 2021, the Omicron variant (B.1.1.529) emerged and was designated a variant of concern (VOC) by the World Health Organization. Recently, Omicron was reported to extensively escape neutralizing antibodies elicited by COVID-19 vaccination or natural infection [1,2,3]. However, whether Omicron evades the T cell immunity elicited by COVID-19 vaccination or natural infection remains to be elucidated. To address this issue, we analyzed the amino acid sequences of T cell epitopes identified from the original SARS-CoV-2 strain (Wuhan-Hu-1) in the Omicron variant (hCoV-19/South Africa/CERI-KRISP-K032284/2021).
nejm.org

SARS-CoV-2 Omicron Variant Neutralization in Serum from Vaccinated and Convalescent Persons

During the severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) pandemic, several new viral variants have emerged, leading to the virus becoming more contagious. However, efficient immune escape has not been observed, and vaccines have remained effective. Most recently, the B.1.1.529 (omicron) variant has been described, which the World Health Organization classified as a variant of concern on November 26, 2021.1.
Nature.com

Vaccine booster efficiently inhibits entry of SARS-CoV-2 omicron variant

Cellular & Molecular Immunology (2022)Cite this article. The newly emerged omicron strain of SARS-CoV-2 is spreading fast globally, replacing the previously dominant delta strain in many parts of the world [1]. Compared to the early prototypic strains, the delta strain evades the human immune system more easily, causing many breakthrough infections in vaccinated people [2]. It is imperative to understand in a timely fashion whether the omicron strain escapes immune surveillances. The information will be critical for public health measures. The virus-surface spike protein mediates SARS-CoV-2 entry into host cells and induces most of the host immune responses [3]. The spike protein is also the basis of many COVID-19 vaccines [4]. Particularly, two widely used mRNA vaccines, from Pfizer and Moderna respectively, encode the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein ectodomain. In this study, we investigated how efficiently the omicron spike protein escapes the immune responses from mRNA spike vaccines, using the prototypic strain and delta strain as comparisons.
news-graphic.com

Another Study Finds Vaccine Booster 'Neutralizes' Omicron

THURSDAY, Jan. 20, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- If you need more proof that a third shot of COVID vaccine is needed, new British research confirms that boosters can "neutralize" the virus' Omicron variant. To arrive at that conclusion, they analyzed 620 blood samples from 364 health care workers and staff...
Health
Health
Vaccines
Vaccines
Coronavirus
Coronavirus
MyChesCo

Vaccine Candidate from Chester County-based Biopharmaceutical Company Shown to Neutralize Omicron and Delta Variants

MALVERN, PA — Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ: OCGN) and its partner, Bharat Biotech announced resent results from a study conducted at Emory University demonstrating that sera from subjects who received a booster dose of candidate vaccine COVAXIN™ (BBV152) six months after getting a primary two-dose series of COVAXIN™ (BBV152) neutralized the SARS-CoV-2 Omicron and Delta variants. Earlier studies demonstrated the neutralizing potential of COVAXIN™ (BBV152) against SARS-CoV-2 Variants of Concern Alpha, Beta, Delta, Zeta and Kappa.
Nature.com

Attenuated replication and pathogenicity of SARS-CoV-2 B.1.1.529 Omicron

We are providing an unedited version of this manuscript to give early access to its findings. Before final publication, the manuscript will undergo further editing. Please note there may be errors present which affect the content, and all legal disclaimers apply. SARS-CoV-2 Omicron emerged in November 2021 and is rapidly...
Nature.com

The antigenicity of SARS-CoV-2 Delta variants aggregated 10 high-frequency mutations in RBD has not changed sufficiently to replace the current vaccine strain

Signal Transduction and Targeted Therapy volumeÂ 7, ArticleÂ number:Â 18 (2022) Cite this article. Emerging SARS-CoV-2 variants are the most serious problem for COVID-19 prophylaxis and treatment. To determine whether the SARS-CoV-2 vaccine strain should be updated following variant emergence like seasonal flu vaccine, the changed degree on antigenicity of SARS-CoV-2 variants and H3N2 flu vaccine strains was compared. The neutralization activities of Alpha, Beta and Gamma variants' spike protein-immunized sera were analysed against the eight current epidemic variants and 20 possible variants combining the top 10 prevalent RBD mutations based on the Delta variant, which were constructed using pseudotyped viruses. Meanwhile, the neutralization activities of convalescent sera and current inactivated and recombinant protein vaccine-elicited sera were also examined against all possible Delta variants. Eight HA protein-expressing DNAs elicited-animal sera were also tested against eight pseudotyped viruses of H3N2 flu vaccine strains from 2011"“2019. Our results indicate that the antigenicity changes of possible Delta variants were mostly within four folds, whereas the antigenicity changes among different H3N2 vaccine strains were approximately 10"“100-fold. Structural analysis of the antigenic characterization of the SARS-CoV-2 and H3N2 mutations supports the neutralization results. This study indicates that the antigenicity changes of the current SARS-CoV-2 may not be sufficient to require replacement of the current vaccine strain.
The Associated Press

Arcturus Therapeutics Reports New Data Demonstrating Neutralizing Antibody Immune Response to the SARS-CoV-2 Omicron Variant from ARCT-154 and ARCT-165 Booster Clinical Trial

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (the “Company”, “Arcturus”, Nasdaq: ARCT), a leading clinical-stage messenger RNA medicines company focused on the development of infectious disease vaccines and significant opportunities within liver and respiratory rare diseases, today announced new data from clinical development programs for ARCT-154 and ARCT-165, its investigational, next-generation, self-amplifying mRNA vaccine candidates targeting variants of concern.
The Weather Channel

Omicron Infection Enhances Immunity Against Delta Variant in Vaccinated Population: Study

We all have been mulling over the possibilities of how the COVID-19 pandemic would come to an end. There has to be something that will finally stop this never-ending ordeal impacting the world since 2020. And, what if that something is one of the coronavirus variants itself? Over the last few weeks, many people have been wondering whether Omicron would be the end of this pandemic?
biospace.com

COVID-19 Brief: Omicron Mutating, Lasting Longer and Killing Faster

As Omicron continues to dominate globally, research is coming in every day on this highly contagious variant of SARS-CoV-2. Take a look. A Subvariant of Omicron ID’ed in Washington State and Houston. Two cases of a subvariant of the Omicron variant have been identified in Washington state. It appears...
technologynetworks.com

AffiDX® SARS-CoV-2 Antigen Lateral Flow Test and Detection of Omicron

Avacta Group plc (AIM: AVCT), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing innovative cancer therapies and powerful diagnostics based on its proprietary Affimer® and pre|CISION™ platforms, provides an update on the performance of the AffiDX® SARS-CoV-2 antigen lateral flow test (LFT) with the Omicron variant. The performance of...
MedicalXpress

'Decoy' protein works against multiple SARS-CoV-2 variants

A drug treatment that acts as a decoy against SARS-CoV-2 was highly effective at preventing death and lung damage in humanized animal models of severe COVID-19 disease, according to a Nature Chemical Biology study from researchers at the University of Illinois Chicago. The study suggests that the drug has the potential to treat COVID-19 patients, including those who are infected with aggressive SARS-CoV-2 variants.
NIH Director's Blog

Ancestral SARS-CoV-2-specific T cells cross-recognize the Omicron variant

The emergence of the SARS-CoV-2 variant-of-concern Omicron (B.1.1.529) has destabilized global efforts to control the impact of COVID-19. Recent data have suggested that B.1.1.529 can readily infect people with naturally acquired or vaccine-induced immunity, facilitated in some cases by viral escape from antibodies that neutralize ancestral SARS-CoV-2. However, severe disease appears to be relatively uncommon in such individuals, highlighting a potential role for other components of the adaptive immune system. We report here that SARS-CoV-2 spike-specific CD4+ and CD8+ T cells induced by prior infection or BNT162b2 vaccination provide extensive immune coverage against B.1.1.529. The median relative frequencies of SARS-CoV-2 spike-specific CD4+ T cells that cross-recognized B.1.1.529 in previously infected or BNT162b2-vaccinated individuals were 84% and 91%, respectively, and the corresponding median relative frequencies for SARS-CoV-2 spike-specific CD8+ T cells were 70% and 92%, respectively. Pairwise comparisons across groups further revealed that SARS-CoV-2 spike-reactive CD4+ and CD8+ T cells were functionally and phenotypically similar in response to the ancestral strain or B.1.1.529. Collectively, our data indicate that established SARS-CoV-2 spike-specific CD4+ and CD8+ T cell responses, especially after BNT162b2 vaccination, remain largely intact against B.1.1.529.
