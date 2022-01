(Reuters Health) - Fragile X syndrome may be underdiagnosed, particularly among women, a U.S. study suggests. Researchers examined electronic health record data for 1.7 million patients seen over approximately 40 years at the Marshfield Clinic Health System and 2.1 million patients seen over approximately 33 years at the University of Wisconsin Health System. The main goal was to compare the rate of clinically diagnosed cases of Fragile X syndrome within these health systems to the expected number of cases in the general population, which researchers identified as 1.4 per 10,000 in males and 0.9 per 10,000 in females.

