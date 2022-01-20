ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Neutralizing antibodies against the SARS-CoV-2 Omicron variant following homologous and heterologous CoronaVac or BNT162b2 vaccination

By Samuel M. S. Cheng
 6 days ago

We are providing an unedited version of this manuscript to give early access to its findings. Before final publication, the manuscript will undergo further editing. Please note there may be errors present which affect the content, and all legal disclaimers apply. The Omicron variant is rapidly becoming the dominant...

Nature.com

SARS-CoV-2 Omicron variant is highly sensitive to molnupiravir, nirmatrelvir, and the combination

Since the first outbreak in late 2019, the RNA genome of SARS-CoV-2 has been undergoing constant evolution. This is largely attributed to the viral polymerase that is intrinsically error prone and the selection pressures exerted by the host immune system. Several variants of concern harboring multiple mutations in the spike protein have emerged in the past year. The currently fast-spreading Omicron variant contains many more mutations compared with the previous variants, and most of these mutations are located around the receptor binding domain of the spike protein.1 This would dramatically, although not completely, compromise the efficacy of the existing COVID-19 vaccines.2 Nearly all the monoclonal antibodies developed for treating COVID-19 are directed to the spike protein to prevent virus entry into human cells. Thus, it is not surprising that most of these antibodies are not effective against the Omicron variant.3 Prompted by the potentially devastating impact of this new variant, we evaluated the effectiveness of two clinically available direct-acting antiviral agents on the Omicron variant in relevant experimental models.
CANCER
NIH Director's Blog

Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2: Genomics, transmissibility, and responses to current COVID-19 vaccines

Currently, the SARS-CoV-2 has been spread worldwide as the Omicron variant. This variant is a heavily mutated virus and designated as a variant of concern by the World Health Organization (WHO). WHO cautioned that the Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2 held a very high risk of infection, reigniting anxieties about the economy's recovery from the two-year pandemic. The extensively mutated Omicron variant is likely to spread internationally, posing a high risk of infection surges with serious repercussions in some areas. According to preliminary data, the Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2 has a higher risk of reinfection. On the other hand, whether the current COVID-19 vaccines could effectively resistant the new strain is still under investigation. However, there is very limited information on the current situation of the Omicron variant, such as genomics, transmissibility, efficacy of vaccines, treatment, and management. This review focused on the genomics, transmission, and effectiveness of vaccines against the Omicron variant, which will be helpful for further investigation of a new variant of SARS-CoV-2. This article is protected by copyright. All rights reserved.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

T cell epitopes in SARS-CoV-2 proteins are substantially conserved in the Omicron variant

Cellular & Molecular Immunology (2022)Cite this article. In November 2021, the Omicron variant (B.1.1.529) emerged and was designated a variant of concern (VOC) by the World Health Organization. Recently, Omicron was reported to extensively escape neutralizing antibodies elicited by COVID-19 vaccination or natural infection [1,2,3]. However, whether Omicron evades the T cell immunity elicited by COVID-19 vaccination or natural infection remains to be elucidated. To address this issue, we analyzed the amino acid sequences of T cell epitopes identified from the original SARS-CoV-2 strain (Wuhan-Hu-1) in the Omicron variant (hCoV-19/South Africa/CERI-KRISP-K032284/2021).
SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

'Decoy' protein works against multiple SARS-CoV-2 variants

A drug treatment that acts as a decoy against SARS-CoV-2 was highly effective at preventing death and lung damage in humanized animal models of severe COVID-19 disease, according to a Nature Chemical Biology study from researchers at the University of Illinois Chicago. The study suggests that the drug has the potential to treat COVID-19 patients, including those who are infected with aggressive SARS-CoV-2 variants.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Ancestral SARS-CoV-2-specific T cells cross-recognize the Omicron variant

We are providing an unedited version of this manuscript to give early access to its findings. Before final publication, the manuscript will undergo further editing. Please note there may be errors present which affect the content, and all legal disclaimers apply. The emergence of the SARS-CoV-2 variant-of-concern Omicron (B.1.1.529) has...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Attenuated replication and pathogenicity of SARS-CoV-2 B.1.1.529 Omicron

We are providing an unedited version of this manuscript to give early access to its findings. Before final publication, the manuscript will undergo further editing. Please note there may be errors present which affect the content, and all legal disclaimers apply. SARS-CoV-2 Omicron emerged in November 2021 and is rapidly...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

SARS-CoV-2 Omicron virus causes attenuated disease in mice and hamsters

Consortium Mount Sinai Pathogen Surveillance (PSP) study group,. We are providing an unedited version of this manuscript to give early access to its findings. Before final publication, the manuscript will undergo further editing. Please note there may be errors present which affect the content, and all legal disclaimers apply. The...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Vaccine booster efficiently inhibits entry of SARS-CoV-2 omicron variant

Cellular & Molecular Immunology (2022)Cite this article. The newly emerged omicron strain of SARS-CoV-2 is spreading fast globally, replacing the previously dominant delta strain in many parts of the world [1]. Compared to the early prototypic strains, the delta strain evades the human immune system more easily, causing many breakthrough infections in vaccinated people [2]. It is imperative to understand in a timely fashion whether the omicron strain escapes immune surveillances. The information will be critical for public health measures. The virus-surface spike protein mediates SARS-CoV-2 entry into host cells and induces most of the host immune responses [3]. The spike protein is also the basis of many COVID-19 vaccines [4]. Particularly, two widely used mRNA vaccines, from Pfizer and Moderna respectively, encode the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein ectodomain. In this study, we investigated how efficiently the omicron spike protein escapes the immune responses from mRNA spike vaccines, using the prototypic strain and delta strain as comparisons.
HEALTH
outbreaknewstoday.com

Covaxin vaccine candidate booster dose generated robust neutralizing antibody responses against both Omicron and Delta

Ocugen, Inc. and Bharat Biotech announced yesterday results from a study conducted at Emory University demonstrating that sera from subjects who received a booster dose of candidate vaccine COVAXIN™ (BBV152) six months after getting a primary two-dose series of COVAXIN™ (BBV152) neutralized the SARS-CoV-2 Omicron and Delta variants.
INDUSTRY
Medical News Today

Common cold may protect against SARS-CoV-2 infection and lead the way to new vaccines

Some people are less susceptible to SARS-CoV-2 infection. A new study suggests that T cells from prior infection by other coronaviruses, such as the common cold, may protect against SARS-CoV-2. These T cells target internal proteins of SARS-CoV-2. Vaccines that stimulate T cells are likely to give longer-lasting protection against...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

An infectious SARS-CoV-2 B.1.1.529 Omicron virus escapes neutralization by therapeutic monoclonal antibodies

The emergence of the highly transmissible B.1.1.529 Omicron variant of severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) is concerning for antibody countermeasure efficacy because of the number of mutations in the spike protein. In this study, we tested a panel of anti-receptor-binding domain monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) corresponding to those in clinical use by Vir Biotechnology (S309, the parent mAb of VIR-7831 (sotrovimab)), AstraZeneca (COV2-2196 and COV2-2130, the parent mAbs of AZD8895 and AZD1061), Regeneron (REGN10933 and REGN10987), Eli Lilly (LY-CoV555 and LY-CoV016) and Celltrion (CT-P59) for their ability to neutralize an infectious B.1.1.529 Omicron isolate. Several mAbs (LY-CoV555, LY-CoV016, REGN10933, REGN10987 and CT-P59) completely lost neutralizing activity against B.1.1.529 virus in both Vero-TMPRSS2 and Vero-hACE2-TMPRSS2 cells, whereas others were reduced (COV2-2196 and COV2-2130 combination, ~12-fold decrease) or minimally affected (S309). Our results suggest that several, but not all, of the antibodies in clinical use might lose efficacy against the B.1.1.529 Omicron variant.
SCIENCE
biospace.com

COVID-19 Brief: Omicron Mutating, Lasting Longer and Killing Faster

As Omicron continues to dominate globally, research is coming in every day on this highly contagious variant of SARS-CoV-2. Take a look. A Subvariant of Omicron ID’ed in Washington State and Houston. Two cases of a subvariant of the Omicron variant have been identified in Washington state. It appears...
SCIENCE
precisionvaccinations.com

Intranasal Inhibitor Blocks Omicron and Other SARS-CoV-2 Variants

(Precision Vaccinations) — A molecule developed by researchers at the University of Helsinki can inactivate the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus spike protein and may offer short-term protection against the virus. Announced by the University of Helsinki on January 10, 2022, cell cultures and animal studies show that TriSb92, a new molecule...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Clinical characteristics and risk factors of acute acquired concomitant esotropia in last 5 years: a retrospective case"“control study

A remarkable increase in the number and proportion of surgical patients with acute acquired concomitant esotropia (AACE) has been noted in our hospital in recent years. We aimed to analyse the clinical characteristics and associated risk factors of this increasing number of strabismus in last 5 years. Methods. Medical information...
HEALTH
CBS Pittsburgh

FDA Halts Use Of 2 Monoclonal Antibody Treatments Shown To Struggle Against Omicron

By: Erika Stanish/KDKA-TV PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Food and Drug Administration announced Monday the removal of two monoclonal antibody treatments after evidence showed they’re less effective against the Omicron variant. In a news release, the FDA said the Omicron variant makes up 99% of COVID-19 cases in the United States. “Therefore, it’s highly unlikely that COVID-19 patients seeking care in the U.S. at this time are infected with a variant other than Omicron, and these treatments are not authorized to be used at this time. This avoids exposing patients to side effects, such as injection site reactions or allergic reactions, which can be...
PITTSBURGH, PA

