As they say, when the going gets tough, the tough get going. But for Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid, he has a different philosophy. Well, sort of. The Chiefs escaped the Buffalo Bills on Sunday night in an insane game that should be remembered for decades. With their hard-earned 42-36 overtime win, Reid, Patrick Mahomes, and the rest of the crew moved on to their fourth straight AFC Championship Game.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO